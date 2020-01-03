Fantasy Football: Drew Brees and Michael Thomas among prime plays for wild-card DFS

I'm excited about the DFS slate for this weekend's wild-card games. We should have four exciting matchups with the Bills-Texans, Titans-Patriots, Vikings-Saints and Seahawks-Eagles.

There are plenty of guys to use on DraftKings and FanDuel, and several players to avoid. Let's take a look at the good plays and bad plays on each site, as well as some potential lineups.

Hopefully, these recommendations will be successful for you this weekend.

Good plays on DraftKings

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees - $6,600

Carson Wentz - $6,200

Brees is $200 cheaper than Russell Wilson, and he's averaged 27.7 DraftKings points in his six home games this season. I like him as the best quarterback this weekend with his matchup against the Vikings in New Orleans.

Wentz has scored at least 21.9 DraftKings points in four of his past five games. He hasn't thrown an interception since Week 13, and hopefully Zach Ertz (ribs) plays Sunday, as well as Miles Sanders (ankle). I love his cost as the No. 6 quarterback.

Running backs

Alvin Kamara - $7,400

Devin Singletary - $6,000

Boston Scott - $5,800

James White - $5,700

Travis Homer - $5,300

I'll spend the money on Kamara, who is the third-most expensive running back on DraftKings, and it's great that he scored four touchdowns in his past two games to remind us all that he's not allergic to the end zone. I also like Singletary against the Texans, who have allowed the second-most receptions to running backs this year, and hopefully Buffalo involves the rookie in the passing game.

Scott just had a career game in Week 17 with 35.8 DraftKings points, but that had to do with Sanders getting hurt against the Giants. Sanders is expected to play, but Scott does have 23 catches in his past four games, which helps him in PPR. You can also play Sanders at $6,200, and Seattle has allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in the past four games.

White could be excellent against the Titans, who are No. 3 in receptions allowed to running backs this season. He's also averaging 16.8 DraftKings points in his past five games.

Homer is my favorite Seattle running back, and he just scored 14.2 DraftKings points in Week 17 against San Francisco in the first game without Chris Carson (hip), Rashaad Penny (ACL) and C.J. Prosise (arm). He has 11 catches on 13 targets in his past two games, and his role in the passing game could be vital against the Eagles.

Wide receivers

Michael Thomas - $9,300

Julian Edelman - $6,500

D.K. Metcalf - $6,100

John Brown - $6,000

Greg Ward - $5,200

Tre'Quan Smith - $4,000

Thomas is worth the money as the No. 1 receiver, and he's averaging 30.7 DraftKings points at home this season. I also like Smith, who has four touchdowns in six home games this year.

Edelman said he's healthy after dealing with shoulder and knee injuries in recent weeks, and he averaged 18.5 DraftKings points in eight home games this season. Also, his worst playoff game in his past six postseason appearances was five catches for 87 yards, including four games with more than 100 receiving yards over that span.

I like both of Seattle's top receivers in Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but I'll take Metcalf here since he's cheaper (Lockett is $7,200). Metcalf has at least 11.6 DraftKings points in four of his past five games, and Philadelphia has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season.

I like both of Buffalo's top receivers in Brown and Cole Beasley ($5,600), but I'll still take the receiver with the higher ceiling this week, which is Brown. He averaged 18.2 DraftKings points in eight road games this season, and Houston has allowed four receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in the past three weeks. Beasley has at least 14.9 DraftKings points in four of his past five games.

Ward has at least seven targets in three of his past four games with all the injuries at receiver for Seattle, and he's a great flier at his price. And if he scores like he did in Week 15 at Washington then you could have a steal given his value.

Tight end

Jared Cook - $4,900

Jacob Hollister - $4,300

Cook has scored at least 12.4 DraftKings points in four of his past six games, including three games with at least 20.4 points over that span. When the Saints are at home, all of their receiving options are worth using, including Cook.

Hollister should have scored in the first meeting with Philadelphia in Week 12 when Wilson missed him on a wide-open throw in the end zone, and Hollister should have scored in Week 17 against San Francisco when he was tackled at the 1-yard line. I like that Hollister has at least six targets in three of his past four games.

DST

Saints - $3,000

Using the Saints DST is more of a play against Kirk Cousins, who has three interceptions in his past four games and has three games in a row without passing for multiple touchdowns or more than 250 yards.

Bad plays on DraftKings

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill - $6,300

Kirk Cousins - $6,100

It's hard to find a quarterback hotter than Tannehill, who has scored at least 23.7 DraftKings points in three of his past four games. But I'm concerned about his matchup with the Patriots, who allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. And in his past five trips to New England, all as a member of the Dolphins, he averaged 265 passing yards with five touchdowns, nine interceptions and two fumbles.

Cousins has only been above 19.3 DraftKings points once in his past six outings. And, as stated above, he has three interceptions in his past four games.

Running backs

Derrick Henry - $8,200

Dalvin Cook - $7,800

Marshawn Lynch - $5,200

Carlos Hyde - $5,100

Sony Michel - $4,600

I think Henry will be good against the Patriots. I'm just concerned about him being great, and he's the most expensive running back on DraftKings. New England has allowed just one rushing touchdown all season to a running back, and it would be a shock if the focal point of Bill Belichick's game plan wasn't centered around stopping Henry.

Cook said he's fine with the shoulder injury that kept him out for the final two games of the regular season, but he hasn't been able to finish two of his past three outings. It's risky to spend the money on Cook, and he's someone I will likely avoid. New Orleans also has allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to running backs this season.

Lynch scored in Week 17 against the 49ers in his return to the NFL, but he managed just 2.8 yards per carry on 12 attempts, along with no catches. As stated above, I like Homer better.

Hyde only has one touchdown at home this season, and he's averaging 7.6 DraftKings points in Houston. He also has just 10 receptions on the season.

Michel isn't a bad price, but he averaged just 8.0 DraftKings points at home this season. He's also a liability in the passing game with 12 catches on the year. I wouldn't be surprised if he played well against the Titans, but I'm also concerned about his ceiling.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins - $7,700

A.J. Brown - $7,400

Stefon Diggs - $6,600

Adam Thielen - $6,200

Will Fuller - $4,900

N'Keal Harry - $4,100

Hopkins could have success against Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White, but the Bills are No. 2 in touchdowns allowed to receivers with just seven on the season. It's risky to use Hopkins at his price. I'd also avoid Fuller, who would be playing at less than 100 percent with his groin injury if he's able to go.

Brown has been awesome of late with at least 15.3 DraftKings points in four games in a row, including three outings with at least 25.4 points. But his matchup with New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be brutal, and the Patriots have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to receivers this season, with just four touchdowns given up to the position.

The Saints are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, but I'm still shying away from Diggs and Thielen. Diggs is averaging 11.8 DraftKings points per game on the road, which is down from his home production (19.4 points). And Thielen has scored a combined 6.2 DraftKings points in his past two games after dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 7.

The reason I'm avoiding Harry is that aside from Edelman, it's tough to trust a secondary receiver for New England. While Harry could be good -- and he's scored two touchdowns in his past six games -- this might be the week where Mohamed Sanu or Phillip Dorsett post better stats. I'm leery of anyone not named Edelman or White for the Patriots this week.

Tight ends

Zach Ertz - $6,000

Kyle Rudolph - $3,500

Ertz has yet to be cleared for contact, but the Eagles are still hopeful he can play. But what happens if he takes a big hit to his back and is forced to leave the game? Or he could be a decoy. If he plays, hopefully he's fine, but I consider him a risk as the No. 1 tight end on DraftKings.

Rudolph hasn't scored a touchdown in any game that Thielen has been able to finish. I'm not going against that trend this week.

DST

Eagles - $3,100

Philadelphia's defense has played better of late, but I'm not trusting the Eagles against Wilson, even at home. Wilson hasn't thrown an interception in three games in a row.

LINEUP

QB - Carson Wentz (vs. SEA) - $6,200

RB - Alvin Kamara (vs. MIN) - $7,400

RB - Travis Homer (at PHI) - $5,300

WR - Michael Thomas (vs. MIN) - $9,300

WR - DK Metcalf (at PHI) - $6,100

WR - Greg Ward (vs. SEA) - $5,200

TE - Jacob Hollister (at PHI) - $4,300

FLEX - Josh Perkins (vs. SEA) - $2,900

DST - Saints (vs. MIN) - $3,000

I'm hopeful the Eagles will still use Perkins even if Ertz plays. With Ertz out in Week 17 against the Giants, Perkins had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Good plays on FanDuel

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson - $7,900

Josh Allen - $7,800

While Wilson was the No. 1 quarterback on DraftKings, he's the No. 4 quarterback here. And he's worth it. I like that Wilson attempted 40 passes against San Francisco in Week 17 in the first game with his top running backs hurt. He has four games this season with at least 40 passes, and he averaged 29.0 FanDuel points in those outings.

Allen has multiple touchdowns in each of his past three road games, which were tough at Dallas in Week 13, at Pittsburgh in Week 15 and at New England in Week 16. And the Texans have allowed Tom Brady, Drew Lock and Tannehill twice to have big games against them in four of the past five weeks.

Running backs

Alvin Kamara - $8,200

Miles Sanders - $7,000

James White - $6,200

Devin Singletary - $6,200

Travis Homer - $6,100

As you can see, the list of running backs on FanDuel is close to the list on DraftKings. The lone difference is Sanders over Scott, who is priced at $6,600 on FanDuel. For $400 difference, go with Sanders since he has more upside given his role.

Wide receivers

Michael Thomas - $8,900

Julian Edelman - $7,000

John Brown - $6,500

D.K. Metcalf - $6,200

Greg Ward - $5,600

Tre'Quan Smith - $5,500

Again, the lists are the same for each site. There's also a $200 difference if you want to go from Brown to Beasley ($6,300) or a $1,100 difference if you want to pay up for Lockett. I have no problem using both Bills or both Seahawks receivers since they each have favorable matchups this week.

Tight ends

Jacob Hollister - $5,700

Joshua Perkins - $5,500

I like Hollister's value on FanDuel as the No. 5 priced tight end, and hopefully he's successful this week. I also expect the Eagles to use Perkins, even if Ertz is active, since he can also line up at receiver if needed.

That's something NBC Sports in Philadelphia asked Perkins about after his performance against the Giants.

"I'm still doing everything with the tight end coaches, and I'm in the tight end room (for meetings)," Perkins said. "But each week my coach just lets me know things I need to know for any receiver stuff I'll be doing. I'm still mainly a tight end, but I'm always ready to go wherever they put me."

DST

Bills - $4,000

Deshaun Watson has five interceptions in his past three games, and he's been sacked at least three times in three of his past four outings. The Bills defense is a good play on the road this week.

Bad plays on FanDuel

Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson - $8,100

Ryan Tannehill - $7,800

Watson has been under 20 FanDuel points in five of his past seven games, and he's the second-most expensive quarterback here behind Brees. The Bills are third in fewest Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, so Watson might not be worth the price this week.

Running backs

Derrick Henry - $9,300

Dalvin Cook - $8,000

Sony Michel - $6,600

Carlos Hyde - $6,400

Marshawn Lynch - $5,900

The running backs listed here are the same as on DraftKings, although one of the biggest differences is Michel being priced as the No. 5 running back on FanDuel. I can't justify using him since he averaged just 9.2 FanDuel points for the season.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins - $8,300

A.J. Brown - $7,700

Stefon Diggs - $7,300

Adam Thielen - $6,200

Kenny Stills - $5,800

Mohamed Sanu - $5,400

I have Stills as a player to avoid here, even if Fuller is out. He's also $200 more expensive than Fuller and doesn't come with the same upside if Fuller is able to play. Stills has scored in two games in his past eight outings. In those other six games, he's scored 8.2 FanDuel points or less.

On DraftKings, Harry was the second-most expensive Patriots receiver behind Edelman. Here, that's Sanu, and he's tough to trust. He's scored 5.0 FanDuel points or less in six games in a row.

Tight end

Zach Ertz - $6,900

Jonnu Smith - $5,800

The same explanation we had for Ertz on DraftKings applies here, and just play Dallas Goedert at $6,700 if you want a key weapon for Wentz. Or you can also play Perkins.

The only reason I would avoid Smith this week is to save $100 and play Hollister. Smith does have two touchdowns in his past four games, but he's also been at five targets or less in six games in a row, which isn't ideal.

DST

Vikings - $3,900

The Vikings DST has scored nine FanDuel points or less in six of their past eight games, and I would avoid Minnesota's defense at New Orleans this week.

LINEUP

QB - Russell Wilson (at PHI) - $7,900

RB - Alvin Kamara (vs. MIN) - $8,200

RB - Devin Singletary (at HOU) - $6,200

WR - Michael Thomas (vs. NO) - $8,900

WR - Julian Edelman (vs. TEN) - $7,000

WR - Greg Ward (vs. SEA) - $5,600

TE - Jacob Hollister (at PHI) - $5,700

FLEX - James White (vs. TEN) - $6,200

DST - Bills (at HOU) - $4,000

I love that I can stack Wilson and Hollister, and you can go with Lockett or Metcalf if you want instead of Edelman. Seattle's passing game should be fun against Philadelphia if the Seahawks let Wilson throw at will in this matchup.