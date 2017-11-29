Fantasy Football Dynasty and Keeper Stashes: Nine names to add if you're prepping for 2018
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine players for 2018.
This week, we transition from redraft stashes to looking at options for 2018, and man is it a bear. It's not the process of coming up with a list, as much as coming up with a list that helps someone.
I'm going to presume all of you in keeper or dynasty leagues know that you should be holding on to Aaron Rodgers and David Johnson. I also assume I'd be rightly ridiculed for providing you with a list headlined by Dalvin Cook or Deshaun Watson. You're keeping those guys.
At the same time, a majority of you do not play in super-deep leagues. So, while I may very well believe in the potential long-term upside of guys like Chad Kelley, Jonathan Williams and ArDarius Stewart I also recognize that that they aren't worth a roster spot in a majority of leagues.
Finally, I'm not including anyone I realistically think could help your team this season. That rules out guys like Josh Reynolds, Marlon Mack and Kenny Golladay, who could still close out the season well.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|I had some concerns that Alex Smith was going to keep his job in 2018 but those have been soothed over the past month. There's small chance Mahomes sees the field down the stretch in '17 but I expect him to be the full-time signal-caller and a borderline top-12 option heading into next season.
D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB
|It was amazing watching Texans games when D'Onta Foreman was healthy and involved in the game plan. You'd see a few plays with Lamar Miller and then when Foreman came in it was like someone hit fast forward on the remote. I would expect him to be in a Derrick Henry role next season with a chance to grow.
James Conner Pittsburgh Steelers RB
|Le'Veon Bell's contract situation isn't going away. It's certainly possible they franchise him again in 2018, it's also possible that James Conner finds himself in the No. 1 RB role for a prolific offense.
C.J. Prosise Seattle Seahawks RB
|Yes, I know Prosise struggles to stay healthy. But he's still the most dynamic running back on this roster and I'm willing to give him one more offseason before I give up.
Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR
|Westbrook spent the first half of the season on IR, but he' slowly working his way into the Jaguars offense. I don't believe he can make an impact this season on a run-first team with a bad quarterback and Marqise Lee hogging targets, but if he develops and the quarterback situation improves in 2018 he could be a difference maker.
John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR
|It is amazing to me that Marvin Lewis has kept a top-10 pick with 4.2 speed on the bench his entire rookie year. Thankfully for the sake of his Fantasy value, John Ross won't have to battle the rookie tag next year. He may even have a new coach to impress. Hopefully one that cares more about things like talent and speed.
Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR
|Julian Edelman might seem too obvious to include, but I've seen him dropped in multiple dynasty/keeper leagues. I expect him to come back in 2018 and be Tom Brady's primary slot receiver. He's obviously much more valuable in PPR leagues.
Tyler Eifert Cincinnati Bengals TE
|Much like Prosise, there are a lot of owners giving up on Tyler Eifert's talent because of his inability to stay on the field. I'm not. Not until the start of the 2018 season at the very earliest.
Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE
|Jonnu Smith is stuck behind Delanie Walker for the time being, but Walker turns 34 before the start of next year and has battled a variety of ailments this season. Smith has made the most of his 23 targets this season (13-127-2) and will have a quarterback who has grown up relying on his tight end.
