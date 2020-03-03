Fantasy Football Dynasty mock draft: Can you win now and build for the future in a startup?
There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.
"dynasty lunatics overvaluing age"
- Will Brinson
Yes, you'll find those in a Dynasty startup. You'll also find those who eschew youth for a win-now mentality in Year 1. That would have been Will Brinson, at least in this mock draft. Will started his draft with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julio Jones from the No. 3 spot in the draft. Jones and Kelce specifically are guys I've downgraded for age in my Dynasty rankings and I even wrote about how the end of Kelce's elite production is likely right around the corner.
It's not like Will's entire team is old. He took Devin Singletary in Round 4, Darrell Henderson in Round 8, Andy Isabella in Round 9, and Dawson Knox in Round 13. Those second-year players were as young as you could get in this mock because it did not include 2020 rookies.
This mock required starting three wide receivers and two flexes. That led to me personally falling way behind at receiver, at least partially because I used two of my first four picks on George Kittle and Mark Andrews. While it's unconventional to flex a tight end, both Kittle and Andrews outscored the No. 25 receiver last year (Odell Beckham), and unlike Kelce, they're both young enough to dominate a weak position for half of the next decade.
For someone used to looking at redraft mocks, the number of receivers drafted early could be alarming. Five in the first round. Six more in Round 2. Eight(!) in Round 3. More than half of the players selected in the first four rounds were wide receivers.
Falling behind at receiver led me to kind of a reverse Brinson. When everyone was speculating on young players, I was looking for receivers I could use in 2020 including T.Y. Hilton in Round 6, Jamison Crowder in Round 9 and Larry Fitzgerald in Round 15.
If this was a league we were playing out and there was a rookie draft after the NFL Draft, I'd be targeting the deep wide receiver class early and often because I'm very comfortable with my running back and tight end room.
The analysts who participated in this mock are:
Matt Price, Dynasty League Football
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
Dave Richard, CBS Sports
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl/Fantasy Cares
John Bosch, Dynasty Wall Street
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
Ben Gretch, CBS Sports
Ben Schragger, CBS Sports
Seth Klein, Fantrax
And here's a breakdown of the draft results
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Matt Price
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|Brinson
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|4
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|John Bosch
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|10
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|11
|Ben Schragger
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Seth Klein
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Seth Klein
|C. Godwin WR TB
|14
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|16
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|17
|John Bosch
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|18
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Heath Cummings
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|21
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|22
|Brinson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR TEN
|24
|Matt Price
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Matt Price
|K. Golladay WR DET
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|27
|Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|28
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|30
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|31
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|32
|John Bosch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|33
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE LV
|34
|Ben Gretch
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|35
|Ben Schragger
|D. Watson QB HOU
|36
|Seth Klein
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Seth Klein
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|38
|Ben Schragger
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|39
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|40
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|41
|John Bosch
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|42
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|43
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|44
|Dave Richard
|D. Samuel WR SF
|45
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|46
|Brinson
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|48
|Matt Price
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Matt Price
|M. Brown WR BAL
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR JAC
|51
|Brinson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|52
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|53
|Dave Richard
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|54
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|55
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|E. Engram TE NYG
|56
|John Bosch
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|57
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|58
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|59
|Ben Schragger
|R. Woods WR LAR
|60
|Seth Klein
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Seth Klein
|C. Carson RB SEA
|62
|Ben Schragger
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|63
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|64
|Chris Towers
|D. Parker WR MIA
|65
|John Bosch
|J. Landry WR CLE
|66
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|67
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|68
|Dave Richard
|A. Green WR CIN
|69
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|70
|Brinson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mack RB IND
|72
|Matt Price
|K. Drake RB ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Matt Price
|N. Harry WR NE
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|75
|Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|76
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR BUF
|77
|Dave Richard
|J. Edelman WR NE
|78
|Heath Cummings
|D. Guice RB WAS
|79
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|80
|John Bosch
|N. Fant TE DEN
|81
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RB KC
|82
|Ben Gretch
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|83
|Ben Schragger
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|84
|Seth Klein
|P. Williams WR MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Seth Klein
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|86
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|87
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|88
|Chris Towers
|A. Miller WR CHI
|89
|John Bosch
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|90
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|91
|Heath Cummings
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|92
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|93
|Adam Aizer
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|94
|Brinson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Mostert RB SF
|96
|Matt Price
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Matt Price
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Michel RB NE
|99
|Brinson
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|100
|Adam Aizer
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|101
|Dave Richard
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|102
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|103
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|104
|John Bosch
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|105
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|106
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|107
|Ben Schragger
|J. Ross WR CIN
|108
|Seth Klein
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Seth Klein
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|110
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|111
|Ben Gretch
|R. Penny RB SEA
|112
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB GB
|113
|John Bosch
|M. Jones WR DET
|114
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|C. Davis WR TEN
|115
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|116
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|118
|Brinson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|120
|Matt Price
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Matt Price
|J. Hill RB BAL
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|123
|Brinson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|124
|Adam Aizer
|J. White RB NE
|125
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE TEN
|126
|Heath Cummings
|D. Thompson RB KC
|127
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|I. Smith TE MIN
|128
|John Bosch
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|129
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|130
|Ben Gretch
|O. Howard TE TB
|131
|Ben Schragger
|P. Campbell WR IND
|132
|Seth Klein
|T. Williams WR LV
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Seth Klein
|D. Jones QB NYG
|134
|Ben Schragger
|B. Scott RB PHI
|135
|Ben Gretch
|J. Winston QB TB
|136
|Chris Towers
|D. Harris RB NE
|137
|John Bosch
|J. Washington WR PIT
|138
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|A. Tate WR CIN
|139
|Heath Cummings
|J. Goff QB LAR
|140
|Dave Richard
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|141
|Adam Aizer
|B. Perriman WR TB
|142
|Brinson
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Brees QB NO
|144
|Matt Price
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Matt Price
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB DET
|147
|Brinson
|D. Knox TE BUF
|148
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|149
|Dave Richard
|B. Snell RB PIT
|150
|Heath Cummings
|J. Howard RB PHI
|151
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|E. Sanders WR SF
|152
|John Bosch
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|153
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB CAR
|154
|Ben Gretch
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|155
|Ben Schragger
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|156
|Seth Klein
|A. Lazard WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Seth Klein
|J. Hurd WR SF
|158
|Ben Schragger
|J. Cook TE NO
|159
|Ben Gretch
|B. Love RB WAS
|160
|Chris Towers
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|161
|John Bosch
|T. Smith WR NO
|162
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|163
|Heath Cummings
|E. Ebron TE DET
|164
|Dave Richard
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|165
|Adam Aizer
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|166
|Brinson
|J. Meyers WR NE
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Doyle TE IND
|168
|Matt Price
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Matt Price
|L. Murray RB NO
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|171
|Brinson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|172
|Adam Aizer
|J. Richard RB LV
|173
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|174
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|175
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|M. Breida RB SF
|176
|John Bosch
|G. Everett TE LAR
|177
|Chris Towers
|K. Harmon WR WAS
|178
|Ben Gretch
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|179
|Ben Schragger
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|180
|Seth Klein
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Seth Klein
|J. Oliver TE JAC
|182
|Ben Schragger
|P. Walker QB IND
|183
|Ben Gretch
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|184
|Chris Towers
|D. Pettis WR SF
|185
|John Bosch
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|186
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|D. Lock QB DEN
|187
|Heath Cummings
|H. Butler WR ARI
|188
|Dave Richard
|D. Parham TE WAS
|189
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jackson WR TB
|190
|Brinson
|M. Brown RB LAR
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson WR ARI
|192
|Matt Price
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Matt Price
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|194
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Olsen TE SEA
|195
|Brinson
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|196
|Adam Aizer
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|197
|Dave Richard
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|198
|Heath Cummings
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|199
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|K. Stills WR HOU
|200
|John Bosch
|K. Bourne WR SF
|201
|Chris Towers
|I. Smith RB ATL
|202
|Ben Gretch
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|203
|Ben Schragger
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|204
|Seth Klein
|J. Watson WR TB
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Seth Klein
|F. Moreau TE LV
|206
|Ben Schragger
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|207
|Ben Gretch
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|208
|Chris Towers
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|209
|John Bosch
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|210
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|P. Barber RB TB
|211
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|212
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR FA
|213
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanu WR NE
|214
|Brinson
|M. Boone RB MIN
|215
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|216
|Matt Price
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|Matt Price
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|25
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|48
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|5
|49
|M. Brown WR BAL
|6
|72
|K. Drake RB ARI
|7
|73
|N. Harry WR NE
|8
|96
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|9
|97
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|10
|120
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|11
|121
|J. Hill RB BAL
|12
|144
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|13
|145
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|14
|168
|N. Hines RB IND
|15
|169
|L. Murray RB NO
|16
|192
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|17
|193
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|18
|216
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR TEN
|3
|26
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|4
|47
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|50
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|71
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|74
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|8
|95
|R. Mostert RB SF
|9
|98
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|119
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|122
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|12
|143
|D. Brees QB NO
|13
|146
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|167
|J. Doyle TE IND
|15
|170
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|16
|191
|K. Johnson WR ARI
|17
|194
|G. Olsen TE SEA
|18
|215
|D. Williams RB KC
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|22
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|27
|J. Jones WR ATL
|4
|46
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|51
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|70
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|75
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|94
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|99
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|10
|118
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|123
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|142
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|147
|D. Knox TE BUF
|14
|166
|J. Meyers WR NE
|15
|171
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|16
|190
|M. Brown RB LAR
|17
|195
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|18
|214
|M. Boone RB MIN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|28
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|45
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|52
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|69
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|76
|J. Brown WR BUF
|8
|93
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|9
|100
|J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
|10
|117
|J. Allen QB BUF
|11
|124
|J. White RB NE
|12
|141
|B. Perriman WR TB
|13
|148
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|165
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|15
|172
|J. Richard RB LV
|16
|189
|D. Jackson WR TB
|17
|196
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|18
|213
|M. Sanu WR NE
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|3
|29
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|44
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|53
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|68
|A. Green WR CIN
|7
|77
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|92
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|101
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|116
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|11
|125
|J. Smith TE TEN
|12
|140
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|13
|149
|B. Snell RB PIT
|14
|164
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|15
|173
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|16
|188
|D. Parham TE WAS
|17
|197
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|18
|212
|A. Brown WR FA
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|43
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|54
|J. Conner RB PIT
|6
|67
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|78
|D. Guice RB WAS
|8
|91
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|102
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|10
|115
|T. Coleman RB SF
|11
|126
|D. Thompson RB KC
|12
|139
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|150
|J. Howard RB PHI
|14
|163
|E. Ebron TE DET
|15
|174
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|16
|187
|H. Butler WR ARI
|17
|198
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|18
|211
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|31
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|42
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|55
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|66
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|7
|79
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|8
|90
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|9
|103
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|114
|C. Davis WR TEN
|11
|127
|I. Smith TE MIN
|12
|138
|A. Tate WR CIN
|13
|151
|E. Sanders WR SF
|14
|162
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|15
|175
|M. Breida RB SF
|16
|186
|D. Lock QB DEN
|17
|199
|K. Stills WR HOU
|18
|210
|P. Barber RB TB
|John Bosch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|32
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|41
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|56
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|6
|65
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|80
|N. Fant TE DEN
|8
|89
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|9
|104
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|10
|113
|M. Jones WR DET
|11
|128
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|137
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|152
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|14
|161
|T. Smith WR NO
|15
|176
|G. Everett TE LAR
|16
|185
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|17
|200
|K. Bourne WR SF
|18
|209
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|16
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|33
|D. Waller TE LV
|4
|40
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|57
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|64
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|81
|D. Williams RB KC
|8
|88
|A. Miller WR CHI
|9
|105
|S. Watkins WR KC
|10
|112
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|129
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|12
|136
|D. Harris RB NE
|13
|153
|C. Newton QB CAR
|14
|160
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|15
|177
|K. Harmon WR WAS
|16
|184
|D. Pettis WR SF
|17
|201
|I. Smith RB ATL
|18
|208
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|15
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|34
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|4
|39
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|5
|58
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|63
|M. Hardman WR KC
|7
|82
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|87
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|106
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|10
|111
|R. Penny RB SEA
|11
|130
|O. Howard TE TB
|12
|135
|J. Winston QB TB
|13
|154
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|14
|159
|B. Love RB WAS
|15
|178
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|16
|183
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|17
|202
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|18
|207
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|35
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|38
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|5
|59
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|62
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|7
|83
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|8
|86
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|9
|107
|J. Ross WR CIN
|10
|110
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|11
|131
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|134
|B. Scott RB PHI
|13
|155
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|158
|J. Cook TE NO
|15
|179
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|16
|182
|P. Walker QB IND
|17
|203
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|18
|206
|B. Scarbrough RB DET
|Seth Klein
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|13
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|36
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|37
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|60
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|6
|61
|C. Carson RB SEA
|7
|84
|P. Williams WR MIA
|8
|85
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|108
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|109
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|11
|132
|T. Williams WR LV
|12
|133
|D. Jones QB NYG
|13
|156
|A. Lazard WR GB
|14
|157
|J. Hurd WR SF
|15
|180
|L. Miller RB HOU
|16
|181
|J. Oliver TE JAC
|17
|204
|J. Watson WR TB
|18
|205
|F. Moreau TE LV
