Fantasy Football Dynasty mock draft: Can you win now and build for the future in a startup?

"dynasty lunatics overvaluing age" Will Brinson

Yes, you'll find those in a Dynasty startup. You'll also find those who eschew youth for a win-now mentality in Year 1. That would have been Will Brinson, at least in this mock draft. Will started his draft with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julio Jones from the No. 3 spot in the draft. Jones and Kelce specifically are guys I've downgraded for age in my Dynasty rankings and I even wrote about how the end of Kelce's elite production is likely right around the corner.

It's not like Will's entire team is old. He took Devin Singletary in Round 4, Darrell Henderson in Round 8, Andy Isabella in Round 9, and Dawson Knox in Round 13. Those second-year players were as young as you could get in this mock because it did not include 2020 rookies.

This mock required starting three wide receivers and two flexes. That led to me personally falling way behind at receiver, at least partially because I used two of my first four picks on George Kittle and Mark Andrews. While it's unconventional to flex a tight end, both Kittle and Andrews outscored the No. 25 receiver last year (Odell Beckham), and unlike Kelce, they're both young enough to dominate a weak position for half of the next decade.

For someone used to looking at redraft mocks, the number of receivers drafted early could be alarming. Five in the first round. Six more in Round 2. Eight(!) in Round 3. More than half of the players selected in the first four rounds were wide receivers.

Falling behind at receiver led me to kind of a reverse Brinson. When everyone was speculating on young players, I was looking for receivers I could use in 2020 including T.Y. Hilton in Round 6, Jamison Crowder in Round 9 and Larry Fitzgerald in Round 15.

If this was a league we were playing out and there was a rookie draft after the NFL Draft, I'd be targeting the deep wide receiver class early and often because I'm very comfortable with my running back and tight end room.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Matt Price, Dynasty League Football

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl/Fantasy Cares

John Bosch, Dynasty Wall Street

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Ben Gretch, CBS Sports

Ben Schragger, CBS Sports

Seth Klein, Fantrax

And here's a breakdown of the draft results