Fantasy Football Dynasty mock draft: Can you win now and build for the future in a startup?

There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.

"dynasty lunatics overvaluing age"

  • Will Brinson

Yes, you'll find those in a Dynasty startup. You'll also find those who eschew youth for a win-now mentality in Year 1. That would have been Will Brinson, at least in this mock draft. Will started his draft with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julio Jones from the No. 3 spot in the draft. Jones and Kelce specifically are guys I've downgraded for age in my Dynasty rankings and I even wrote about how the end of Kelce's elite production is likely right around the corner. 

It's not like Will's entire team is old. He took Devin Singletary in Round 4, Darrell Henderson in Round 8, Andy Isabella in Round 9, and Dawson Knox in Round 13. Those second-year players were as young as you could get in this mock because it did not include 2020 rookies. 

This mock required starting three wide receivers and two flexes. That led to me personally falling way behind at receiver, at least partially because I used two of my first four picks on George Kittle and Mark Andrews. While it's unconventional to flex a tight end, both Kittle and Andrews outscored the No. 25 receiver last year (Odell Beckham), and unlike Kelce, they're both young enough to dominate a weak position for half of the next decade. 

For someone used to looking at redraft mocks, the number of receivers drafted early could be alarming. Five in the first round. Six more in Round 2. Eight(!) in Round 3. More than half of the players selected in the first four rounds were wide receivers. 

Falling behind at receiver led me to kind of a reverse Brinson. When everyone was speculating on young players, I was looking for receivers I could use in 2020 including T.Y. Hilton in Round 6, Jamison Crowder in Round 9 and Larry Fitzgerald in Round 15. 

If this was a league we were playing out and there was a rookie draft after the NFL Draft, I'd be targeting the deep wide receiver class early and often because I'm very comfortable with my running back and tight end room. 

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Matt Price, Dynasty League Football
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
Dave Richard, CBS Sports
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl/Fantasy Cares
John Bosch, Dynasty Wall Street
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
Ben Gretch, CBS Sports
Ben Schragger, CBS Sports
Seth Klein, Fantrax

And here's a breakdown of the draft results

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Matt Price C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
3 Brinson D. Hopkins WR HOU
4 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
7 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares D. Cook RB MIN
8 John Bosch D. Adams WR GB
9 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
10 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
11 Ben Schragger T. Hill WR KC
12 Seth Klein N. Chubb RB CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Seth Klein C. Godwin WR TB
14 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB
15 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
16 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
17 John Bosch J. Jacobs RB LV
18 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Heath Cummings G. Kittle TE SF
20 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
21 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
22 Brinson T. Kelce TE KC
23 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR TEN
24 Matt Price O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Matt Price K. Golladay WR DET
26 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
27 Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
28 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
29 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
30 Heath Cummings C. Ridley WR ATL
31 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares L. Jackson QB BAL
32 John Bosch S. Diggs WR MIN
33 Chris Towers D. Waller TE LV
34 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS
35 Ben Schragger D. Watson QB HOU
36 Seth Klein K. Allen WR LAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Seth Klein D. Metcalf WR SEA
38 Ben Schragger M. Gallup WR DAL
39 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
40 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
41 John Bosch A. Robinson WR CHI
42 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares A. Ekeler RB LAC
43 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
44 Dave Richard D. Samuel WR SF
45 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE PHI
46 Brinson D. Singletary RB BUF
47 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
48 Matt Price C. Kirk WR ARI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Matt Price M. Brown WR BAL
50 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC
51 Brinson K. Johnson RB DET
52 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
53 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA
54 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
55 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares E. Engram TE NYG
56 John Bosch T. Gurley RB LAR
57 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB LAC
58 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
59 Ben Schragger R. Woods WR LAR
60 Seth Klein D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Seth Klein C. Carson RB SEA
62 Ben Schragger P. Lindsay RB DEN
63 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
64 Chris Towers D. Parker WR MIA
65 John Bosch J. Landry WR CLE
66 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares C. Samuel WR CAR
67 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
68 Dave Richard A. Green WR CIN
69 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB CHI
70 Brinson M. Williams WR LAC
71 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
72 Matt Price K. Drake RB ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Matt Price N. Harry WR NE
74 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB NYJ
75 Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
76 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR BUF
77 Dave Richard J. Edelman WR NE
78 Heath Cummings D. Guice RB WAS
79 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares D. Slayton WR NYG
80 John Bosch N. Fant TE DEN
81 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
82 Ben Gretch K. Hunt RB CLE
83 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE ATL
84 Seth Klein P. Williams WR MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Seth Klein D. Goedert TE PHI
86 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL
87 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
88 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI
89 John Bosch T. Hockenson TE DET
90 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares D. Johnson WR PIT
91 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG
92 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
93 Adam Aizer H. Renfrow WR LV
94 Brinson D. Henderson RB LAR
95 Jamey Eisenberg R. Mostert RB SF
96 Matt Price B. Cooks WR LAR
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Matt Price D. Johnson RB ARI
98 Jamey Eisenberg S. Michel RB NE
99 Brinson A. Isabella WR ARI
100 Adam Aizer J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
101 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI
102 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
103 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares A. Mattison RB MIN
104 John Bosch R. Anderson WR NYJ
105 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
106 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
107 Ben Schragger J. Ross WR CIN
108 Seth Klein T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Seth Klein M. Gesicki TE MIA
110 Ben Schragger J. Jackson RB LAC
111 Ben Gretch R. Penny RB SEA
112 Chris Towers J. Williams RB GB
113 John Bosch M. Jones WR DET
114 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares C. Davis WR TEN
115 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
116 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
117 Adam Aizer J. Allen QB BUF
118 Brinson C. Wentz QB PHI
119 Jamey Eisenberg G. Edwards RB BAL
120 Matt Price B. Mayfield QB CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Matt Price J. Hill RB BAL
122 Jamey Eisenberg D. Freeman RB ATL
123 Brinson A. Rodgers QB GB
124 Adam Aizer J. White RB NE
125 Dave Richard J. Smith TE TEN
126 Heath Cummings D. Thompson RB KC
127 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares I. Smith TE MIN
128 John Bosch M. Ryan QB ATL
129 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
130 Ben Gretch O. Howard TE TB
131 Ben Schragger P. Campbell WR IND
132 Seth Klein T. Williams WR LV
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Seth Klein D. Jones QB NYG
134 Ben Schragger B. Scott RB PHI
135 Ben Gretch J. Winston QB TB
136 Chris Towers D. Harris RB NE
137 John Bosch J. Washington WR PIT
138 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares A. Tate WR CIN
139 Heath Cummings J. Goff QB LAR
140 Dave Richard M. Boykin WR BAL
141 Adam Aizer B. Perriman WR TB
142 Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC
143 Jamey Eisenberg D. Brees QB NO
144 Matt Price I. Thomas TE CAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Matt Price D. Njoku TE CLE
146 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB DET
147 Brinson D. Knox TE BUF
148 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
149 Dave Richard B. Snell RB PIT
150 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB PHI
151 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares E. Sanders WR SF
152 John Bosch J. Sternberger TE GB
153 Chris Towers C. Newton QB CAR
154 Ben Gretch C. Herndon TE NYJ
155 Ben Schragger R. Armstead RB JAC
156 Seth Klein A. Lazard WR GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Seth Klein J. Hurd WR SF
158 Ben Schragger J. Cook TE NO
159 Ben Gretch B. Love RB WAS
160 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI
161 John Bosch T. Smith WR NO
162 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares T. Patrick WR DEN
163 Heath Cummings E. Ebron TE DET
164 Dave Richard W. Dissly TE SEA
165 Adam Aizer S. Darnold QB NYJ
166 Brinson J. Meyers WR NE
167 Jamey Eisenberg J. Doyle TE IND
168 Matt Price N. Hines RB IND
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Matt Price L. Murray RB NO
170 Jamey Eisenberg R. Tannehill QB TEN
171 Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC
172 Adam Aizer J. Richard RB LV
173 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB HOU
174 Heath Cummings L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
175 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares M. Breida RB SF
176 John Bosch G. Everett TE LAR
177 Chris Towers K. Harmon WR WAS
178 Ben Gretch J. Garoppolo QB SF
179 Ben Schragger A. Wilson WR MIA
180 Seth Klein L. Miller RB HOU
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Seth Klein J. Oliver TE JAC
182 Ben Schragger P. Walker QB IND
183 Ben Gretch J. Reynolds WR LAR
184 Chris Towers D. Pettis WR SF
185 John Bosch D. Hamilton WR DEN
186 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares D. Lock QB DEN
187 Heath Cummings H. Butler WR ARI
188 Dave Richard D. Parham TE WAS
189 Adam Aizer D. Jackson WR TB
190 Brinson M. Brown RB LAR
191 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson WR ARI
192 Matt Price K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Matt Price K. Coutee WR HOU
194 Jamey Eisenberg G. Olsen TE SEA
195 Brinson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
196 Adam Aizer J. Samuels RB PIT
197 Dave Richard D. Haskins QB WAS
198 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC
199 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares K. Stills WR HOU
200 John Bosch K. Bourne WR SF
201 Chris Towers I. Smith RB ATL
202 Ben Gretch C. Hyde RB HOU
203 Ben Schragger A. Peterson RB WAS
204 Seth Klein J. Watson WR TB
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Seth Klein F. Moreau TE LV
206 Ben Schragger B. Scarbrough RB DET
207 Ben Gretch K. Rudolph TE MIN
208 Chris Towers R. Gronkowski TE NE
209 John Bosch B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
210 Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares P. Barber RB TB
211 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
212 Dave Richard A. Brown WR FA
213 Adam Aizer M. Sanu WR NE
214 Brinson M. Boone RB MIN
215 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
216 Matt Price R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
Team by Team
Matt Price
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 25 K. Golladay WR DET
4 48 C. Kirk WR ARI
5 49 M. Brown WR BAL
6 72 K. Drake RB ARI
7 73 N. Harry WR NE
8 96 B. Cooks WR LAR
9 97 D. Johnson RB ARI
10 120 B. Mayfield QB CLE
11 121 J. Hill RB BAL
12 144 I. Thomas TE CAR
13 145 D. Njoku TE CLE
14 168 N. Hines RB IND
15 169 L. Murray RB NO
16 192 K. Cousins QB MIN
17 193 K. Coutee WR HOU
18 216 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 M. Thomas WR NO
2 23 A. Brown WR TEN
3 26 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 47 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 50 D. Chark WR JAC
6 71 M. Mack RB IND
7 74 L. Bell RB NYJ
8 95 R. Mostert RB SF
9 98 S. Michel RB NE
10 119 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 122 D. Freeman RB ATL
12 143 D. Brees QB NO
13 146 M. Stafford QB DET
14 167 J. Doyle TE IND
15 170 R. Tannehill QB TEN
16 191 K. Johnson WR ARI
17 194 G. Olsen TE SEA
18 215 D. Williams RB KC
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 22 T. Kelce TE KC
3 27 J. Jones WR ATL
4 46 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 51 K. Johnson RB DET
6 70 M. Williams WR LAC
7 75 H. Henry TE LAC
8 94 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 99 A. Isabella WR ARI
10 118 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 123 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 142 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 147 D. Knox TE BUF
14 166 J. Meyers WR NE
15 171 P. Rivers QB LAC
16 190 M. Brown RB LAR
17 195 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
18 214 M. Boone RB MIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 28 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 45 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 52 K. Murray QB ARI
6 69 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 76 J. Brown WR BUF
8 93 H. Renfrow WR LV
9 100 J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI
10 117 J. Allen QB BUF
11 124 J. White RB NE
12 141 B. Perriman WR TB
13 148 G. Tate WR NYG
14 165 S. Darnold QB NYJ
15 172 J. Richard RB LV
16 189 D. Jackson WR TB
17 196 J. Samuels RB PIT
18 213 M. Sanu WR NE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 A. Cooper WR DAL
3 29 D. Henry RB TEN
4 44 D. Samuel WR SF
5 53 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 68 A. Green WR CIN
7 77 J. Edelman WR NE
8 92 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 101 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 116 T. Higbee TE LAR
11 125 J. Smith TE TEN
12 140 M. Boykin WR BAL
13 149 B. Snell RB PIT
14 164 W. Dissly TE SEA
15 173 D. Johnson RB HOU
16 188 D. Parham TE WAS
17 197 D. Haskins QB WAS
18 212 A. Brown WR FA
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 43 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 54 J. Conner RB PIT
6 67 T. Hilton WR IND
7 78 D. Guice RB WAS
8 91 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 102 J. Crowder WR NYJ
10 115 T. Coleman RB SF
11 126 D. Thompson RB KC
12 139 J. Goff QB LAR
13 150 J. Howard RB PHI
14 163 E. Ebron TE DET
15 174 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
16 187 H. Butler WR ARI
17 198 G. Minshew QB JAC
18 211 M. Trubisky QB CHI
Scott Fish - ScottFishBowl/FantasyCares
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 31 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 42 A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 55 E. Engram TE NYG
6 66 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 79 D. Slayton WR NYG
8 90 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 103 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 114 C. Davis WR TEN
11 127 I. Smith TE MIN
12 138 A. Tate WR CIN
13 151 E. Sanders WR SF
14 162 T. Patrick WR DEN
15 175 M. Breida RB SF
16 186 D. Lock QB DEN
17 199 K. Stills WR HOU
18 210 P. Barber RB TB
John Bosch
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 32 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 41 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 56 T. Gurley RB LAR
6 65 J. Landry WR CLE
7 80 N. Fant TE DEN
8 89 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 104 R. Anderson WR NYJ
10 113 M. Jones WR DET
11 128 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 137 J. Washington WR PIT
13 152 J. Sternberger TE GB
14 161 T. Smith WR NO
15 176 G. Everett TE LAR
16 185 D. Hamilton WR DEN
17 200 K. Bourne WR SF
18 209 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 16 M. Evans WR TB
3 33 D. Waller TE LV
4 40 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 57 M. Gordon RB LAC
6 64 D. Parker WR MIA
7 81 D. Williams RB KC
8 88 A. Miller WR CHI
9 105 S. Watkins WR KC
10 112 J. Williams RB GB
11 129 A. Jeffery WR PHI
12 136 D. Harris RB NE
13 153 C. Newton QB CAR
14 160 C. Edmonds RB ARI
15 177 K. Harmon WR WAS
16 184 D. Pettis WR SF
17 201 I. Smith RB ATL
18 208 R. Gronkowski TE NE
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 15 D. Moore WR CAR
3 34 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 39 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 58 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 63 M. Hardman WR KC
7 82 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 87 R. Jones RB TB
9 106 R. Freeman RB DEN
10 111 R. Penny RB SEA
11 130 O. Howard TE TB
12 135 J. Winston QB TB
13 154 C. Herndon TE NYJ
14 159 B. Love RB WAS
15 178 J. Garoppolo QB SF
16 183 J. Reynolds WR LAR
17 202 C. Hyde RB HOU
18 207 K. Rudolph TE MIN
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 A. Jones RB GB
3 35 D. Watson QB HOU
4 38 M. Gallup WR DAL
5 59 R. Woods WR LAR
6 62 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 83 A. Hooper TE ATL
8 86 M. Ingram RB BAL
9 107 J. Ross WR CIN
10 110 J. Jackson RB LAC
11 131 P. Campbell WR IND
12 134 B. Scott RB PHI
13 155 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 158 J. Cook TE NO
15 179 A. Wilson WR MIA
16 182 P. Walker QB IND
17 203 A. Peterson RB WAS
18 206 B. Scarbrough RB DET
Seth Klein
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 13 C. Godwin WR TB
3 36 K. Allen WR LAC
4 37 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 60 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 61 C. Carson RB SEA
7 84 P. Williams WR MIA
8 85 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 108 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 109 M. Gesicki TE MIA
11 132 T. Williams WR LV
12 133 D. Jones QB NYG
13 156 A. Lazard WR GB
14 157 J. Hurd WR SF
15 180 L. Miller RB HOU
16 181 J. Oliver TE JAC
17 204 J. Watson WR TB
18 205 F. Moreau TE LV
