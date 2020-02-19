Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: 2020 projections impact Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky

You'd be forgiven for wondering how anyone has risen or fallen over the past month when three football games have taken place. It's not them, it's me.

My January Dynasty update came in the middle of the playoffs as I mostly tried to evaluate how everyone's value had changed since August. Since then, I've finished my first run of 2020 projections and used them to calculate a Dynasty trade value for the top 150. Those two activities had a pretty large impact on my overall Dynasty rankings. I feel more comfortable with the relative value for each player, but those values are still going to change as we move through free agency and into the NFL Draft.

One guy who saw a big jump because of the projections process was Josh Allen. Allen projects as my No. 9 quarterback in 2020, one spot higher than where I had him in my most recent Dynasty update. Considering he'll still be just 24 at the start of the season, and I'm still not projecting him to be a very good passer, he has enormous Dynasty upside. There's still some risk Allen doesn't improve enough as a passer and loses his job in a couple of years, but it pales in comparison to the clear top-five Fantasy ceiling.

Many thought Mitchell Trubisky had that same upside as recently as six months ago. But Trubisky didn't run as much last year and regressed as a passer. Now there's some talk about the Bears bringing in competition and Trubisky isn't young enough to project a major skill improvement. He's No. 27 is my early projections and barely higher than that in Dynasty.

Not all of the quarterbacks moved because of 2020 projections. Guys like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers all fell in this update as I took a closer look at their ceiling and floor. Brees is the one I could see delivering a top-12 season in 2020, but he also seems like the least likely to play in 2021. Where Brady and Rivers land (and how long their contracts are) could help their current ranking, but I can't see them cracking the top 20.

Here are my updated Dynasty Rankings along with the 2020 projection for each quarterback as of February 17th. Expect an update on these rankings in late March.