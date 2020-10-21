Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks ( 6:07 )

It has been a miserable start to the season for Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones. They're both outside of the top 25 Fantasy quarterbacks on a per-game basis, and that has nothing to do with how deep the position is this year. They've just been miserable.

Mayfield ranks 26th in passer rating; Jones is 31st. QBR is slightly more forgiving with Mayfield at 20 and Jones at 26. The only quarterback behind both of them in both statistics is Sam Darnold. With Darnold it's both easier to give up on him (he's never been a good Fantasy quarterback) and easier to make excuses (Adam Gase). For Mayfield and Jones, it's complicated.

In 2018, Mayfield was the best rookie quarterback and looked like a lock to be a top five Dynasty quarterback for years to come. He threw 27 touchdown passes in 14 games and averaged 266 yards per game. He's played 22 games since and has 32 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He's averaged just 223 passing yards per game since his rookie year.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • 8 CMP% 61.1 YDs 889 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 5.97 View Profile

Jones was also shot out of a cannon as a rookie with 24 passing touchdowns in 12 starts with the Giants. But he's been remarkably bad this season, with twice as many interceptions as passing touchdowns. So what do you do with these guys?

The career arc of Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill is enough to convince me to try to hold both. Yes, Allen was good for Fantasy early in his career, but his leap this year has been about his passing, which was most awful in his first two years in the league. While Tannehill didn't produce like this in Miami, he did take a pretty big step forward in his third season, finishing as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback after two years outside the top 12.

If I had to choose, I'd choose Jones just because of his rushing ability and the fact that his struggles have been over a much shorter period of time than Mayfield. Also, Jones is struggling with a poor supporting cast around him. Mayfield has just about all you could ask for. Both of these quarterbacks are Dynasty buy lows if you can buy really low, and I'd try to give them both until early 2021 before I gave up.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: