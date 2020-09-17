Watch Now: Big Ben Impresses In Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Managing in-season Dynasty rankings is an exercise in patience. You'll drive yourself crazy reacting to every week of action. But occasionally there are games that mean more than others. In Week 1, those games involved a couple of former Fantasy superstars playing their first football in nearly a year.

It was shocking to see the Patriots run the ball 15 times with Cam Newton against the Dolphins. But once you got past the shock came the realization that they (and Cam) must really believe he's truly healthy. While he still carries an injury risk, that's quite a relief. Newton was also very efficient throwing the ball. For now I think the only takeaway is that Newton is a solid starting Fantasy quarterback in 2020 and at his age we'd expect that to continue for at least a couple more years. We'll get more of an indication of his upside on Sunday night against the Seahawks.

Ben Roethlisberger's start didn't go quite as well early on, but after he shook off the rust he looked a lot like Big Ben once again. More importantly, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson looked like a formidable one-two combination. Roethlisberger is several years older than Newton, so his Dynasty value will remain well behind him, but like Newton, Roethlisberger looks like a serviceable starter. If you have a contender but you're not great at quarterback, he's likely a cheaper alternative to Newton on a win-now team.

As for Week 1 fallers, I got a little bit more concerned about the future for Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. By no means am I ready to throw in the towel, but the longer they go as bad quarterbacks, the harder it gets to believe they'll one day be great. Mayfield is still living off his flashy rookie year, but when I update these rankings, he'll be a big faller unless his play dramatically improves. For Darnold, it's just hard to imagine anything positive happening. A regime change could be the answer, but then he'd be looking at yet another system.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: