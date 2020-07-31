Watch Now: Patrick Mahomes Ranked 4th In NFL Top 100 ( 2:24 )

As someone who is the perfect age to be a borderline washed up quarterback, it feels only right that I try to defend their honor, even if that defense is only necessary because of how low they rank in my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings below. That's because, as we've often discussed, it's impossible to put together Dynasty rankings that serve both contenders and rebuilders. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger have close to zero value for a team that is rebuilding. But that doesn't mean contenders shouldn't consider them.

While virtually all of these quarterbacks would move up in my rankings for a contender, Matt Ryan would be the one I'd target for 2020. With everything that's gone on in this offseason, Ryan has the benefit of continuity with his coaching staff and top two receivers. It also helps that he's not coming off an injury and we haven't seen his play start to possibly deteriorate. There's no reason to expect anything other than a top-eight season for Ryan this year, and he may actually have a two- or three-year window where that's true.

A second choice for a win-now option would come down to Aaron Rodgers, Brees and Brady. Rodgers still has the most upside because he's going to run for a couple hundred more yards than the other two, but Brees is the only one of the three who has yet to show any sign of getting older. Brady's new weapons in Tampa Bay are enticing, but there's even more uncertainty as to how quickly they'll mesh in the the offseason of Covid-19.

Finally, Roethlisberger and Matthew Stafford have each shown top-five upside in the past two seasons. But they're also coming off of pretty significant injuries. The problem with this tier of win-now quarterbacks is uncertainty about whether they'll actually help you win now. If Stafford is 100% healthy, he could have five more years of No. 1 quarterback production. If not for the injury, he probably wouldn't belong in this category.

The quarterback position, in Dynasty and re-draft, is as deep as it's ever been. If you have a great roster with question marks at quarterback, you shouldn't hesitate to pursue one of these veterans, despite how low they fall in the rankings below.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: