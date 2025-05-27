In the past calendar year, four different quarterbacks have sat atop my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings. Patrick Mahomes was QB1 a year ago today while Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have taken turns atop the rankings in the last nine months. Today, Jayden Daniels joins the club.

Daniels is five years younger than Jackson and six years younger than Mahomes and Allen. He finished his rookie season as QB5, averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game. His team added Deebo Samuel to give him a legitimate WR2 and that, combined with an expected uptick in pass volume, makes Daniels my No. 1 quarterback in 2025 projections. If you accept that projection then it's easy to get to QB1 in Dynasty with Daniels because of his age. That being said, he still hasn't actually done what Allen or Jackson have from a Fantasy Football perspective, and they were both significantly better than Daniels last year. So I won't argue if you prefer the veterans, those three QBs make up Tier 1 at QB for me in both redraft and Dynasty.

While it has been a carousel at QB1, that top tier is still much easier to break down than Tier 3. That starts with QB7 below, Caleb Williams, and runs all the way to QB14, C.J. Stroud. Those eight QBs are closer in value than Williams is to QB6 or Stroud is to QB14. The first thing I would say about this part of the rankings is let other people stake their claim to who the best is and then take a profit targeting another QB in this group at a lower price. From what I have seen this offseason I am highest on Brock Purdy (QB8) and Kyler Murray (QB10) and I am definitely lower on Justin Herbert (QB12). In most leagues, you could probably trade Herbert for Murray or for Herbert and add a significant piece to your team in addition. That is the way to take advantage of tiers as they relate to rankings.

Two other guys I should highlight before getting to the rankings below. Justin Fields (QB15) and Anthony Richardson (QB17) are ranked way higher than consensus in my rankings. That is almost entirely because of their upside, both could be top six QBs in 2025 if they play 17 games. Of course, both could be backup QBs in 2026 (or sooner for Richardson). So how you value them, you should be informed by how hard it is to acquire starting QBs in your league. They definitely rank lower in Superflex leagues than one-QB leagues. The reason Fields is ahead of Richardson, for now, is that Richardson is fighting for a starting job and may have to look over his shoulder even if he wins that competition. I expect Fields to start 17 games this year unless he gets hurt, and I think there are decent odds he starts next year unless the Jets earn a top-five pick.

I drop Fields to QB20 in Superflex, and Richardson falls to QB22. Even those rankings are above consensus.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: