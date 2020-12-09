The 2020 quarterback class has already been quite entertaining. Justin Herbert has looked like a future star, Joe Burrow gave us glimpses of greatness before suffering a horrific injury and Tua Tagovailoa has more than held his own coming off a significant injury himself. Jalen Hurts will get a chance to join the trio as future Fantasy starters.

Chris Towers laid out the case for Hurts as a borderline starter here, and to be frank, he's more optimistic about Hurts against the Saints than I am. But long-term, all Hurts needs to do is lock down a starting spot to justify his current ranking inside my top 20 Dynasty quarterbacks. If he's actually good, he could vault into the top 12.

The Eagles ran Carson Wentz more than they maybe should have, so there should be little doubt they'll employ Hurts on the ground. He ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns in one year at Oklahoma, so there should also be little doubt Hurts has the athleticism to succeed in that role. Against the Saints, that might not be all that impactful, but the Eagles' next two games are against the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, as Lamar Jackson has shown at times this year, you have to do something with your arm to be a consistent Fantasy starter. Hurts is playing behind one of the worst offensive lines, and his wide receivers aren't much better. In other words, my expectations are not particularly high for 2020.

That being said, if Hurts can perform like a mid-range No. 2 Fantasy quarterback and perform as well as Wentz did with his arm, he should be considered the favorite to start for Philadelphia in 2021, and that would make him a borderline top-12 option in Dynasty. Needless to say, if he's on the waiver wire in your Dynasty league, you should go pick him up.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: