Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa debut as a top-14 options

Quarterback is a unique position from a Dynasty perspective. There are are only 32 of them that have relevant jobs and in a standard league you only need 12 of them so that can really devalue the position. But in a Superflex or two-quarterback league they go other other way and become the most important position on your team. But the most unique thing about quarterbacks is how long they can play, and play well.

Four of the top 12 quarterbacks from 2019 were on the wrong side of 30, and that doesn't include Drew Brees or Ryan Tannehill, who were both top five on a per-game basis. The injury Brees suffered ended a stretch of 15 straight years where he'd been a top 12 Fantasy quarterback. More than half of those years he finished in the top three. So yes, you should be looking at the Patrick Mahomes owner with envy right now.

Where that really becomes interesting is with this year's rookie class. Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are probably not going to be great Fantasy options as rookies. We've only had a handful of rookies finish in the top 12 at the position in the past two decades. But Burrow and Tagovailoa both have the upside to be top-five options at their position for the next decade. You can't just ignore that.

Burrow landed in a better situation in Cincinnati because of their offensive weapons and doesn't have Tagovailoa's injury concerns, so he debuted at No. 9 in the Dynasty rankings below. Tagovailoa is five spots lower at No. 14, but I could make a case for either of these rookies as high as No. 6 (and as low as 15). This abbreviated offseason could really hurt their prospects as rookies, but you should be careful not to lower expectations too much before their second year.

Speaking of patience, you may need it to roster any of the other rookie quarterbacks in Dynasty. Justin Herbert is the only one who has a reasonable expectation of starting a game in 2020 and even he could have a hard time beating out Tyrod Taylor if the Chargers stay in the playoff race. Jalen Hurts is the most interesting, but his landing spot in Philadelphia provides almost no reason for optimism. For that reason, Burrow and Tagovailoa are the only quarterbacks I'd draft in the first two rounds of a rookie draft.

Here are my post-draft Dynasty quarterback rankings: