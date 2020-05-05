Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Tiers: Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa separated by a tier

It's a common refrain in Fantasy Football that quarterbacks do not matter. Anyone can stream top-12 production. Patrick Mahomes was a late pick before he became a star. Lamar Jackson was available in the double-digit rounds at one point last summer. In re-draft leagues where you can only start one quarterback, I mostly agree. In Dynasty leagues, it's not that simple.

There is a significant advantage to having Mahomes on your Dynasty roster. Jackson too, but his profile as a runner makes the long-term less certain. With Mahomes, you don't have to worry about the position for the next decade and you're going to be among the best at the league at the position for most of that decade. That's enormous.

When we're looking for who's next, most in the industry seem to have turned to Kyler Murray, who's somewhere in between Mahomes and Jackson. Murray will need to run more than Mahomes to become elite, but he's more of a threat with his arm than Jackson. That upside slots Murray comfortably into Tier 2 with two quarterbacks who are already proven top-five options, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott. But Murray isn't the only young quarterback with Tier 1 upside.

Our first rookie comes in Tier 3, and he lands there not because of his 2020 projection, but because of his upside to be the next difference maker to emerge. Joe Burrow's senior year at LSU was better than anything Mahomes or Jackson (or any other college quarterback) ever did. He lands in a spot with a great receiving corps and a head coach that is offensive-minded. If everything goes right in 2020, Burrow could be the next guy to join Tier 1, and he could leapfrog Murray to do it.

Tua Tagovailoa comes in a tier behind Burrow, but it's not for lack of upside. While Burrow's breakout came as a 23-year-old fifth-year senior, Tagovailoa threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns as a 20-year-old sophomore. When Burrow was 20 years old, he was backing up J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State. Yes, there's every bit as much upside for Tagovailoa, it's just the injury concerns and landing spot make his odds of hitting, and hitting early, just a little bit lower.

Here are my post-draft Dynasty tiers at quarterback:

