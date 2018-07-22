Fantasy Football dynasty rankings 2018: Expert says where to draft every NFL rookie

The right rookie in your Fantasy football dynasty league can make or break your team for years to come. Nail a sleeper and your team will be set for the future, but a huge bust can also set you way back. Before you try to identify the top NFL rookies to target in your dynasty leagues, you need to see the 2018 Fantasy football dynasty rankings from award-wining CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard.

He was the first fantasy writer for NFL.com before moving to CBS Sports in 2006. Since then, he has crunched the numbers, studied the film, developed tiers and trade charts, previewed every NFL game, talked to the decision makers and earned multiple honors for doing so.

If you're already a CBS Sports fantasy reader, you might know Richard as the guy who was all over Leonard Fournette's huge rookie season.

Fantasy owners and experts were skeptical about Fournette heading into his rookie season in 2017.

He had missed time at LSU due to injuries and was joining a stagnant offense led by Blake Bortles. Some experts weren't high on him for those reasons, but Richard wasn't one of them.

Richard called for over 1,000 rushing yards for Fournette as a rookie and predicted his final total of 1,040 within 22 yards. He was also just two off when projecting his touchdown total (nine) for the season. Anybody who took Fournette in a dynasty league saw immediate dividends and is set up for years to come.

Now Richard has evaluated the top rookies for the 2018 season and revealed his rookie dynasty draft rankings. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's extremely high on Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton, placing him in the top 10 overall in his dynasty draft rankings, ahead of other receivers such as Michael Gallup and Christian Kirk.

Sutton has a crowded depth chart to deal with this year in Denver with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders occupying the top two spots.

But both carry huge cap numbers and are free agents after the 2019 season. Sutton, a huge target at 6-feet-3, 220 pounds who some viewed as the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a favorable chance to inherit No. 1 receiver duties in Denver within the next few years. He's a dynasty pick you should be all over.

Another rookie dynasty pick Richard loves: Bears receiver Anthony Miller, who is the No. 3 receiver and in the top 10 overall in Richard's rookie 2018 Fantasy football dynasty rankings.



Miller, a second-round pick out of Memphis, put up huge numbers in college, including almost 200 catches for over 2,800 yards and 32 touchdowns over his last two seasons. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the passing game should get a big boost from new head coach Matt Nagy, and Miller will be an integral part of that for years to come. Even with free agent acquisition Allen Robinson in the mix, Miller is a player who could see the field early and pay off in 2018 and beyond.

Richard has also identified a sleeper who fell past first round in the NFL Draft, but has top-three upside in dynasty league drafts. Grabbing this player now could lead to dynasty dominance for the foreseeable future.

