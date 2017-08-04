Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Injury to Chargers wideout Mike Williams shakes up rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers of the summer and re-ranks his top 40 rookies in dynasty.
Dynasty rookie rankings shouldn't change that much in the three months after the draft.
In theory.
But it's been a busy summer. The big news is obviously Mike Williams ' back. If you told me the Chargers receiver would be hampered this year but fine after it would be one thing. That's not the way back injuries generally work.
There's still too much upside to drop Williams out of the top 12 rookies in a dynasty draft, but his value has definitely taken a hit.
He's also not the only rookie who has risen or fallen this summer:
|Player
|May Rank
|August Rank
|Trend
|Joe Mixon
|#6
|#4
|Dalvin Cook
|#7
|#5
|Zay Jones
|#16
|#7
|Mike Williams
|#4
|#8
|Samaje Perine
|#12
|#18
|Cooper Kupp
|#22
|#15
|Dynasty Rookie Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|RB
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|3
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|WR
|4
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|6
|John Ross
|CIN
|WR
|7
|Zay Jones
|BUF
|WR
|8
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|9
|Josh Reynolds
|LAR
|WR
|10
|ArDarius Stewart
|NYJ
|WR
|11
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|12
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|RB
|13
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|RB
|14
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|15
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|16
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|17
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|WR
|18
|Samaje Perine
|WAS
|RB
|19
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|HOU
|QB
|21
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|22
|D'Onta Foreman
|HOU
|RB
|23
|Carlos Henderson
|DEN
|WR
|24
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|26
|Jake Butt
|DEN
|TE
|27
|Gerald Everett
|LAR
|TE
|28
|James Conner
|PIT
|RB
|29
|Joe Williams
|SF
|RB
|30
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|WR
|31
|Dede Westbrook
|JAC
|WR
|32
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|QB
|33
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|34
|Jeremy McNichols
|TB
|RB
|35
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|QB
|36
|Taywan Taylor
|TEN
|WR
|37
|Donnel Pumphrey
|PHI
|RB
|38
|Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|TE
|39
|Chad Williams
|ARI
|WR
|40
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|WR
