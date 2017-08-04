Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Injury to Chargers wideout Mike Williams shakes up rookie rankings

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Dynasty rookie rankings shouldn't change that much in the three months after the draft.

In theory.

But it's been a busy summer. The big news is obviously Mike Williams ' back. If you told me the Chargers receiver would be hampered this year but fine after it would be one thing. That's not the way back injuries generally work.

There's still too much upside to drop Williams out of the top 12 rookies in a dynasty draft, but his value has definitely taken a hit.

He's also not the only rookie who has risen or fallen this summer: