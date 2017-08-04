Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Injury to Chargers wideout Mike Williams shakes up rookie rankings

After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers of the summer and re-ranks his top 40 rookies in dynasty.

Dynasty rookie rankings shouldn't change that much in the three months after the draft. 

In theory.

But it's been a busy summer. The big news is obviously Mike Williams ' back. If you told me the Chargers receiver would be hampered this year but fine after it would be one thing. That's not the way back injuries generally work.

There's still too much upside to drop Williams out of the top 12 rookies in a dynasty draft, but his value has definitely taken a hit.

He's also not the only rookie who has risen or fallen this summer:

Dynasty Rookie Risers and Fallers
Player May Rank August Rank Trend
Joe Mixon #6 #4
Dalvin Cook #7 #5
Zay Jones #16 #7
Mike Williams #4 #8
Samaje Perine #12 #18
Cooper Kupp #22 #15
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Leonard Fournette JAC RB
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
3 Corey Davis TEN WR
4 Joe Mixon CIN RB
5 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
6 John Ross CIN WR
7 Zay Jones BUF WR
8 Mike Williams LAC WR
9 Josh Reynolds LAR WR
10 ArDarius Stewart NYJ WR
11 O.J. Howard TB TE
12 Jamaal Williams GB RB
13 Kareem Hunt KC RB
14 Evan Engram NYG TE
15 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
16 Chris Godwin TB WR
17 Curtis Samuel CAR WR
18 Samaje Perine WAS RB
19 Patrick Mahomes KC QB
20 Deshaun Watson HOU QB
21 David Njoku CLE TE
22 D'Onta Foreman HOU RB
23 Carlos Henderson DEN WR
24 Alvin Kamara NO RB
25 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
26 Jake Butt DEN TE
27 Gerald Everett LAR TE
28 James Conner PIT RB
29 Joe Williams SF RB
30 Kenny Golladay DET WR
31 Dede Westbrook JAC WR
32 DeShone Kizer CLE QB
33 Marlon Mack IND RB
34 Jeremy McNichols TB RB
35 Mitch Trubisky CHI QB
36 Taywan Taylor TEN WR
37 Donnel Pumphrey PHI RB
38 Jonnu Smith TEN TE
39 Chad Williams ARI WR
40 Isaiah Ford MIA WR
