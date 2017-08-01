Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Jack Doyle keeps rising
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves. That's why Jack Doyle moved up in the latest batch of Dynasty rankings.
There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said.
I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty tight end rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr.
|Player
|May Rank
|August Rank
|Trend
|Kyle Rudolph
|#8
|#7
|Jack Doyle
|#16
|#14
|Delanie Walker
|#14
|#16
|Charles Clay
|#31
|#34
|Dynasty WR Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|3
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|4
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|5
|Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|6
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|7
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|8
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|9
|David Njoku
|CLE
|10
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|11
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|12
|Greg Olsen
|CAR
|13
|Eric Ebron
|DET
|14
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|15
|Jake Butt
|DEN
|16
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|17
|Martellus Bennett
|GB
|18
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|19
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|20
|Coby Fleener
|NO
|21
|Gerald Everett
|LAR
|22
|Adam Shaheen
|CHI
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|24
|Jordan Leggett
|NYJ
|25
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|26
|Jesse James
|PIT
|27
|Vance McDonald
|SF
|28
|Julius Thomas
|MIA
|29
|Dwayne Allen
|NE
|30
|Jared Cook
|OAK
|31
|Erik Swoope
|IND
|32
|Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|33
|George Kittle
|SF
|34
|Charles Clay
|BUF
|35
|Jermaine Gresham
|ARI
