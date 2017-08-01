Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Jack Doyle keeps rising

Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves. That's why Jack Doyle moved up in the latest batch of Dynasty rankings.

There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said. 

I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty tight end rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr.

Dynasty TE Risers and Fallers
Player May Rank August Rank Trend
Kyle Rudolph #8 #7
Jack Doyle #16 #14
Delanie Walker #14 #16
Charles Clay #31 #34
Dynasty WR Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1 Rob Gronkowski NE
2 Travis Kelce KC
3 Hunter Henry LAC
4 Jordan Reed WAS
5 Tyler Eifert CIN
6 Zach Ertz PHI
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN
8O.J. HowardTB
9 David Njoku CLE
10 Evan Engram NYG
11 Jimmy Graham SEA
12 Greg Olsen CAR
13 Eric Ebron DET
14 Jack Doyle IND
15 Jake Butt DEN
16 Delanie Walker TEN
17 Martellus Bennett GB
18C.J. FiedorowiczHOU
19 Austin Hooper ATL
20Coby FleenerNO
21 Gerald Everett LAR
22 Adam Shaheen CHI
23 Tyler Higbee LAR
24 Jordan Leggett NYJ
25 Cameron Brate TB
26 Jesse James PIT
27 Vance McDonald SF
28 Julius Thomas MIA
29 Dwayne Allen NE
30Jared CookOAK
31 Erik Swoope IND
32 Jonnu Smith TEN
33 George Kittle SF
34 Charles Clay BUF
35 Jermaine Gresham ARI
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories