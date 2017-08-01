Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Mitchell Trubisky falls, DeShaun Watson rises

There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, often times we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said.

I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty quarterback rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr on Twitter.