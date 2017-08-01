Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Mitchell Trubisky falls, DeShaun Watson rises

Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fallers.

There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, often times we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said. 

I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty quarterback rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr on Twitter. 

Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Player May Rank August Rank Trend
Ben Roethlisberger #11 #14
Deshaun Watson #22 #20
Mitchell Trubisky #26 #28
Teddy Bridgewater #35 #31
Dynasty QB Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1 Aaron Rodgers GB
2 Andrew Luck IND
3 Russell Wilson SEA
4 Marcus Mariota TEN
5 Jameis Winston TB
6 Cam Newton CAR
7 Matt Ryan ATL
8 Tom Brady NE
9 Drew Brees NO
10 Derek Carr OAK
11 Kirk Cousins WAS
12 Dak Prescott DAL
13 Matthew Stafford DET
14 Ben Roethlisberger PIT
15 Carson Wentz PHI
16 Andy Dalton CIN
17 Philip Rivers LAC
18 Tyrod Taylor BUF
19 Patrick Mahomes KC
20 Deshaun Watson HOU
21 Eli Manning NYG
22 Ryan Tannehill MIA
23 Carson Palmer ARI
24 Blake Bortles JAC
25 DeShone Kizer CLE
26 Jared Goff LAR
27 Paxton Lynch DEN
28 Mitch Trubisky CHI
29 Jimmy Garoppolo NE
30 Alex Smith KC
31 Teddy Bridgewater MIN
32 Joe Flacco BAL
33 Chad Kelly DEN
34 Sam Bradford MIN
35 Cody Kessler CLE
36 Trevor Siemian DEN
37 Joshua Dobbs PIT
38 Davis Webb NYG
39 Tom Savage HOU
40 Mike Glennon CHI
