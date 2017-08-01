Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Mitchell Trubisky falls, DeShaun Watson rises
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fallers.
There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, often times we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said.
I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty quarterback rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr on Twitter.
|Player
|May Rank
|August Rank
|Trend
|Ben Roethlisberger
|#11
|#14
|Deshaun Watson
|#22
|#20
|Mitchell Trubisky
|#26
|#28
|Teddy Bridgewater
|#35
|#31
|Dynasty QB Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|2
|Andrew Luck
|IND
|3
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|4
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|5
|Jameis Winston
|TB
|6
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|7
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|8
|Tom Brady
|NE
|9
|Drew Brees
|NO
|10
|Derek Carr
|OAK
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|WAS
|12
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|13
|Matthew Stafford
|DET
|14
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|15
|Carson Wentz
|PHI
|16
|Andy Dalton
|CIN
|17
|Philip Rivers
|LAC
|18
|Tyrod Taylor
|BUF
|19
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|HOU
|21
|Eli Manning
|NYG
|22
|Ryan Tannehill
|MIA
|23
|Carson Palmer
|ARI
|24
|Blake Bortles
|JAC
|25
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|26
|Jared Goff
|LAR
|27
|Paxton Lynch
|DEN
|28
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|29
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|NE
|30
|Alex Smith
|KC
|31
|Teddy Bridgewater
|MIN
|32
|Joe Flacco
|BAL
|33
|Chad Kelly
|DEN
|34
|Sam Bradford
|MIN
|35
|Cody Kessler
|CLE
|36
|Trevor Siemian
|DEN
|37
|Joshua Dobbs
|PIT
|38
|Davis Webb
|NYG
|39
|Tom Savage
|HOU
|40
|Mike Glennon
|CHI
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...
-
14-team standard mock draft
It's fun to take fliers on deep sleepers with late-round picks in larger leagues. Jamey Eisenberg...
Add a Comment