Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Ty Montgomery rising, Kenneth Dixon plummets

Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and fallers.

There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said. 

I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty running back rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr

Dynasty RB Risers and Fallers
Player May Rank August Rank Trend
Ty Montgomery #19 #15
Mike Gillislee #35 #27
Kenneth Dixon #23 #37
Terrance West #60 #44
Latavius Murray #49 #58
Dynasty RB Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
2 David Johnson ARI
3 Le'Veon Bell PIT
4 Devonta Freeman ATL
5 Melvin Gordon LAC
6 Leonard Fournette JAC
7 Todd Gurley LAR
8 Jordan Howard CHI
9 Christian McCaffrey CAR
10 Jay Ajayi MIA
11 LeSean McCoy BUF
12 DeMarco Murray TEN
13 Joe Mixon CIN
14 Derrick Henry TEN
15 Ty Montgomery GB
16 Isaiah Crowell CLE
17 Paul Perkins NYG
18 Dalvin Cook MIN
19 Lamar Miller HOU
20 C.J. Anderson DEN
21 Carlos Hyde SF
22 Tevin Coleman ATL
23 Ameer Abdullah DET
24 Eddie Lacy SEA
25 Mark Ingram NO
26 Kareem Hunt KC
27 Mike Gillislee NE
28 Samaje Perine WAS
29 Doug Martin TB
30 Giovani Bernard CIN
31 Spencer Ware KC
32 C.J. Prosise SEA
33 Robert Kelley WAS
34 Jamaal Williams GB
35 Thomas Rawls SEA
36 Duke Johnson CLE
37 Kenneth Dixon BAL
38 Alvin Kamara NO
39 D'Onta Foreman HOU
40 James Conner PIT
41 Joe Williams SF
42 James White NE
43 Terrance West BAL
44 Danny Woodhead BAL
45 Bilal Powell NYJ
46 Marshawn Lynch OAK
47 Matt Forte NYJ
48 Theo Riddick DET
49 Jalen Richard OAK
50 DeAndre Washington OAK
51 Adrian Peterson NO
52 Jonathan Williams BUF
53 Jeremy McNichols TB
54 Jonathan Stewart CAR
55 LeGarrette Blount PHI
56 Frank Gore IND
57 Wendell Smallwood PHI
58 Latavius Murray MIN
59 Jamaal Charles DEN
60 Dion Lewis NE
61 Rex Burkhead NE
62 Charles Sims TB
63 Jeremy Hill CIN
64 Marlon Mack IND
65 Jerick McKinnon MIN
66 Devontae Booker DEN
67 Aaron Jones GB
68 Wayne Gallman NYG
69 Jacquizz Rodgers TB
70 Chris Thompson WAS
