Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Ty Montgomery rising, Kenneth Dixon plummets
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and fallers.
There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said.
I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty running back rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr.
|Player
|May Rank
|August Rank
|Trend
|Ty Montgomery
|#19
|#15
|Mike Gillislee
|#35
|#27
|Kenneth Dixon
|#23
|#37
|Terrance West
|#60
|#44
|Latavius Murray
|#49
|#58
|Dynasty RB Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|2
|David Johnson
|ARI
|3
|Le'Veon Bell
|PIT
|4
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|5
|Melvin Gordon
|LAC
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|7
|Todd Gurley
|LAR
|8
|Jordan Howard
|CHI
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|10
|Jay Ajayi
|MIA
|11
|LeSean McCoy
|BUF
|12
|DeMarco Murray
|TEN
|13
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|14
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|15
|Ty Montgomery
|GB
|16
|Isaiah Crowell
|CLE
|17
|Paul Perkins
|NYG
|18
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|19
|Lamar Miller
|HOU
|20
|C.J. Anderson
|DEN
|21
|Carlos Hyde
|SF
|22
|Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|23
|Ameer Abdullah
|DET
|24
|Eddie Lacy
|SEA
|25
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|26
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|27
|Mike Gillislee
|NE
|28
|Samaje Perine
|WAS
|29
|Doug Martin
|TB
|30
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|31
|Spencer Ware
|KC
|32
|C.J. Prosise
|SEA
|33
|Robert Kelley
|WAS
|34
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|35
|Thomas Rawls
|SEA
|36
|Duke Johnson
|CLE
|37
|Kenneth Dixon
|BAL
|38
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|39
|D'Onta Foreman
|HOU
|40
|James Conner
|PIT
|41
|Joe Williams
|SF
|42
|James White
|NE
|43
|Terrance West
|BAL
|44
|Danny Woodhead
|BAL
|45
|Bilal Powell
|NYJ
|46
|Marshawn Lynch
|OAK
|47
|Matt Forte
|NYJ
|48
|Theo Riddick
|DET
|49
|Jalen Richard
|OAK
|50
|DeAndre Washington
|OAK
|51
|Adrian Peterson
|NO
|52
|Jonathan Williams
|BUF
|53
|Jeremy McNichols
|TB
|54
|Jonathan Stewart
|CAR
|55
|LeGarrette Blount
|PHI
|56
|Frank Gore
|IND
|57
|Wendell Smallwood
|PHI
|58
|Latavius Murray
|MIN
|59
|Jamaal Charles
|DEN
|60
|Dion Lewis
|NE
|61
|Rex Burkhead
|NE
|62
|Charles Sims
|TB
|63
|Jeremy Hill
|CIN
|64
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|65
|Jerick McKinnon
|MIN
|66
|Devontae Booker
|DEN
|67
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|68
|Wayne Gallman
|NYG
|69
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|TB
|70
|Chris Thompson
|WAS
