Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: 2019 class leads changing of the guard at running back

Just a couple of years ago it would not have been controversial at all to have Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson as your top three running backs in Dynasty rankings. As of January 2020, it's not that difficult to make the argument that none of them should be in the top 15.

Part of the reason for their fall is related to their 2019 performance. Gurley had questions about his health coming into the year and failed to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the first time since 2016. Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and only scored four touchdowns on a bad Jets offense. Johnson was flat out replaced by Kenyan Drake and has a very uncertain future. Thankfully, the 2019 class did a fine job replacing them.

Josh Jacobs was supposed to be the sure thing in this class, and he didn't disappoint. But he's no longer the only back coveted in Dynasty or redraft. Miles Sanders finished the season on a tear, averaging 106 yards per game over his final six games. Devin Singletary was nearly as good with 549 yards in his last six games. and don't forget about David Montgomery, who led the class in touches and was the only rookie back besides Jacobs to score seven touchdowns.

All four of these rookies are now in my top 15 and could vault even higher with strong performances in their second year. For Sanders and Singletary, we just need to see a feature workload starting in Week 1 and they will be surefire top-10 backs by next year. For Jacobs, he's already in the top 12, but to vault into the top five he'll need to prove he can stay healthy with a feature load. Montgomery will need to be more efficient, and more work in the passing game would help as well.

These guys will also have to watch out for a loaded 2020 class coming after their spots. Just ask Bell, Gurley and Johnson about that.

Here are the rest of the Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season:

Here are my complete Dynasty running back rankings. Expect another update in February.

Prev Rank Player Team Age 4 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 24 1 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 23 2 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 25 9 4 Dalvin Cook MIN 25 3 5 Alvin Kamara NO 25 5 6 Nick Chubb CLE 24 6 7 Joe Mixon CIN 24 16 8 Josh Jacobs OAK 22 11 9 Leonard Fournette JAC 25 24 10 Derrick Henry TEN 26 17 11 Aaron Jones GB 25 26 12 Miles Sanders PHI 23 10 13 Kerryon Johnson DET 23 15 14 David Montgomery CHI 23 40 15 Devin Singletary BUF 23 18 16 Marlon Mack IND 24 36 17 Austin Ekeler LAC 25 14 18 Todd Gurley LAR 26 7 19 James Conner PIT 25 8 20 Melvin Gordon LAC 27 19 21 Phillip Lindsay DEN 26 35 22 Kareem Hunt CLE 25 12 23 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 28 22 24 Chris Carson SEA 26 31 25 Kenyan Drake MIA 26 23 26 Derrius Guice WAS 23 20 27 Sony Michel NE 25 28 28 Damien Williams KC 28 39 29 Ronald Jones II TB 23 25 30 Devonta Freeman ATL 28 13 31 David Johnson ARI 28 33 32 Mark Ingram BAL 30 21 33 Tarik Cohen CHI 25 29 34 Tevin Coleman SF 27 30 35 Rashaad Penny SEA 24 32 36 Royce Freeman DEN 24 38 37 Alexander Mattison MIN 22 27 38 Darrell Henderson LAR 23 NR 39 Raheem Mostert SF 28 37 40 James White NE 28 52 41 Tony Pollard DAL 23 41 42 Darwin Thompson KC 24 43 43 Justice Hill BAL 22 47 44 Jordan Howard PHI 25 42 45 Matt Breida SF 25 56 46 Duke Johnson CLE 26 44 47 Damien Harris NE 23 34 48 Lamar Miller HOU 29 59 49 Carlos Hyde KC 29 NR 50 DeAndre Washington OAK 27 46 51 Latavius Murray NO 30 49 52 Nyheim Hines IND 23 51 53 Justin Jackson LAC 25 53 54 Jamaal Williams GB 25 NR 55 Chase Edmonds ARI 24 54 56 Jaylen Samuels PIT 24 55 57 Benny Snell Jr. PIT 22 45 58 Ito Smith ATL 24 NR 59 Darrel Williams KC 25 58 60 Dexter Williams GB 23

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.