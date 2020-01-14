Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: 2019 class leads changing of the guard at running back
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another one coming.
Just a couple of years ago it would not have been controversial at all to have Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson as your top three running backs in Dynasty rankings. As of January 2020, it's not that difficult to make the argument that none of them should be in the top 15.
Part of the reason for their fall is related to their 2019 performance. Gurley had questions about his health coming into the year and failed to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the first time since 2016. Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and only scored four touchdowns on a bad Jets offense. Johnson was flat out replaced by Kenyan Drake and has a very uncertain future. Thankfully, the 2019 class did a fine job replacing them.
Josh Jacobs was supposed to be the sure thing in this class, and he didn't disappoint. But he's no longer the only back coveted in Dynasty or redraft. Miles Sanders finished the season on a tear, averaging 106 yards per game over his final six games. Devin Singletary was nearly as good with 549 yards in his last six games. and don't forget about David Montgomery, who led the class in touches and was the only rookie back besides Jacobs to score seven touchdowns.
All four of these rookies are now in my top 15 and could vault even higher with strong performances in their second year. For Sanders and Singletary, we just need to see a feature workload starting in Week 1 and they will be surefire top-10 backs by next year. For Jacobs, he's already in the top 12, but to vault into the top five he'll need to prove he can stay healthy with a feature load. Montgomery will need to be more efficient, and more work in the passing game would help as well.
These guys will also have to watch out for a loaded 2020 class coming after their spots. Just ask Bell, Gurley and Johnson about that.
Here are the rest of the Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season:
|Player
|PREV
|RANK
|Trend
|24
|10
|36
|17
|35
|22
|39
|29
|NR
|39
|7
|19
|8
|20
|21
|33
|34
|48
Here are my complete Dynasty running back rankings. Expect another update in February.
Prev
Rank
Player
Team
Age
4
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
24
1
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
23
2
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
25
9
4
Dalvin Cook
MIN
25
3
5
Alvin Kamara
NO
25
5
6
Nick Chubb
CLE
24
6
7
Joe Mixon
CIN
24
16
8
Josh Jacobs
OAK
22
11
9
Leonard Fournette
JAC
25
24
10
Derrick Henry
TEN
26
17
11
Aaron Jones
GB
25
26
12
Miles Sanders
PHI
23
10
13
Kerryon Johnson
DET
23
15
14
David Montgomery
CHI
23
40
15
Devin Singletary
BUF
23
18
16
Marlon Mack
IND
24
36
17
Austin Ekeler
LAC
25
14
18
Todd Gurley
LAR
26
7
19
James Conner
PIT
25
8
20
Melvin Gordon
LAC
27
19
21
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
26
35
22
Kareem Hunt
CLE
25
12
23
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
28
22
24
Chris Carson
SEA
26
31
25
Kenyan Drake
MIA
26
23
26
Derrius Guice
WAS
23
20
27
Sony Michel
NE
25
28
28
Damien Williams
KC
28
39
29
Ronald Jones II
TB
23
25
30
Devonta Freeman
ATL
28
13
31
David Johnson
ARI
28
33
32
Mark Ingram
BAL
30
21
33
Tarik Cohen
CHI
25
29
34
Tevin Coleman
SF
27
30
35
Rashaad Penny
SEA
24
32
36
Royce Freeman
DEN
24
38
37
Alexander Mattison
MIN
22
27
38
Darrell Henderson
LAR
23
NR
39
Raheem Mostert
SF
28
37
40
James White
NE
28
52
41
Tony Pollard
DAL
23
41
42
Darwin Thompson
KC
24
43
43
Justice Hill
BAL
22
47
44
Jordan Howard
PHI
25
42
45
Matt Breida
SF
25
56
46
Duke Johnson
CLE
26
44
47
Damien Harris
NE
23
34
48
Lamar Miller
HOU
29
59
49
Carlos Hyde
KC
29
NR
50
DeAndre Washington
OAK
27
46
51
Latavius Murray
NO
30
49
52
Nyheim Hines
IND
23
51
53
Justin Jackson
LAC
25
53
54
Jamaal Williams
GB
25
NR
55
Chase Edmonds
ARI
24
54
56
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
24
55
57
Benny Snell Jr.
PIT
22
45
58
Ito Smith
ATL
24
NR
59
Darrel Williams
KC
25
58
60
Dexter Williams
GB
23
Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...