Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: 2019 class leads changing of the guard at running back

Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another one coming.

Just a couple of years ago it would not have been controversial at all to have Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson as your top three running backs in Dynasty rankings. As of January 2020, it's not that difficult to make the argument that none of them should be in the top 15.

Part of the reason for their fall is related to their 2019 performance. Gurley had questions about his health coming into the year and failed to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the first time since 2016. Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and only scored four touchdowns on a bad Jets offense. Johnson was flat out replaced by Kenyan Drake and has a very uncertain future. Thankfully, the 2019 class did a fine job replacing them.

Josh Jacobs was supposed to be the sure thing in this class, and he didn't disappoint. But he's no longer the only back coveted in Dynasty or redraft. Miles Sanders finished the season on a tear, averaging 106 yards per game over his final six games. Devin Singletary was nearly as good with 549 yards in his last six games. and don't forget about David Montgomery, who led the class in touches and was the only rookie back besides Jacobs to score seven touchdowns. 

All four of these rookies are now in my top 15 and could vault even higher with strong performances in their second year. For Sanders and Singletary, we just need to see a feature workload starting in Week 1 and they will be surefire top-10 backs by next year. For Jacobs, he's already in the top 12, but to vault into the top five he'll need to prove he can stay healthy with a feature load. Montgomery will need to be more efficient, and more work in the passing game would help as well. 

These guys will also have to watch out for a loaded 2020 class coming after their spots. Just ask Bell, Gurley and Johnson about that.

Here are the rest of the Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season:

Dynasty RB Risers and Fallers
PlayerPREVRANKTrend
24 10
36 17
35 22
39 29
NR 39
7 19
8 20
21 33
34 48

Here are my complete Dynasty running back rankings. Expect another update in February.

Prev

Rank

Player

Team

Age

4

1

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

24

1

2

Saquon Barkley

NYG

23

2

3

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

25

9

4

Dalvin Cook

MIN

25

3

5

Alvin Kamara

NO

25

5

6

Nick Chubb

CLE

24

6

7

Joe Mixon

CIN

24

16

8

Josh Jacobs

OAK

22

11

9

Leonard Fournette

JAC

25

24

10

Derrick Henry

TEN

26

17

11

Aaron Jones

GB

25

26

12

Miles Sanders

PHI

23

10

13

Kerryon Johnson

DET

23

15

14

David Montgomery

CHI

23

40

15

Devin Singletary

BUF

23

18

16

Marlon Mack

IND

24

36

17

Austin Ekeler

LAC

25

14

18

Todd Gurley

LAR

26

7

19

James Conner

PIT

25

8

20

Melvin Gordon

LAC

27

19

21

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

26

35

22

Kareem Hunt

CLE

25

12

23

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

28

22

24

Chris Carson

SEA

26

31

25

Kenyan Drake

MIA

26

23

26

Derrius Guice

WAS

23

20

27

Sony Michel

NE

25

28

28

Damien Williams

KC

28

39

29

Ronald Jones II

TB

23

25

30

Devonta Freeman

ATL

28

13

31

David Johnson

ARI

28

33

32

Mark Ingram

BAL

30

21

33

Tarik Cohen

CHI

25

29

34

Tevin Coleman

SF

27

30

35

Rashaad Penny

SEA

24

32

36

Royce Freeman

DEN

24

38

37

Alexander Mattison

MIN

22

27

38

Darrell Henderson

LAR

23

NR

39

Raheem Mostert

SF

28

37

40

James White

NE

28

52

41

Tony Pollard

DAL

23

41

42

Darwin Thompson

KC

24

43

43

Justice Hill

BAL

22

47

44

Jordan Howard

PHI

25

42

45

Matt Breida

SF

25

56

46

Duke Johnson

CLE

26

44

47

Damien Harris

NE

23

34

48

Lamar Miller

HOU

29

59

49

Carlos Hyde

KC

29

NR

50

DeAndre Washington

OAK

27

46

51

Latavius Murray

NO

30

49

52

Nyheim Hines

IND

23

51

53

Justin Jackson

LAC

25

53

54

Jamaal Williams

GB

25

NR

55

Chase Edmonds

ARI

24

54

56

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

24

55

57

Benny Snell Jr.

PIT

22

45

58

Ito Smith

ATL

24

NR

59

Darrel Williams

KC

25

58

60

Dexter Williams

GB

23

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.

