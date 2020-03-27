Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: A lot changed at quarterback, but not at the top

There was no shortage of action at the quarterback position in NFL free agency. We saw a pair of future Hall of Famers leave the only teams they had ever known, while a pair of past Fantasy stars lost their jobs altogether. We saw Ryan Tannehill sign an enormous deal, Teddy Bridgewater become a starter, and Tyrod Taylor and Nick Foles look like they'll get one more chance. No one knows what exactly New England's plan is.

The weird thing was how little these moves affected the Dynasty rankings. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers have short-term appeal but their age pushes them out of the top-24. Tannehill and Bridgewater could be solid No. 2 options, but nothing to get excited about.

No, the biggest mover in the top 12 didn't have to do with a quarterback move at all. It was a wide receiver traded for a running back. Deshaun Watson lost DeAndre Hopkins and fell from two to four in the Dynasty rankings. I'll admit this could be an overreaction because Watson is an elite 24-year-old quarterback. But I also recognize this could look like an underreaction if Watson suffers without Hopkins. Only time will tell, but for now it's easy to move him behind Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

One more note about the rankings below. Matthew Stafford wasn't a winner in free agency, but he did move up because of a slight change to the formula and the fall of Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. Stafford isn't a spring chicken but he's three years younger than Matt Ryan and projected for a similar 2020. If anything, Stafford's situation could improve with a coaching change after 2020.

Here are my biggest Dynasty winners and losers at the quarterback position:

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: