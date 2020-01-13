Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill are tough to rank

Coming into the 2019 NFL season Patrick Mahomes was my No. 1 quarterback in Dynasty. Nothing that happened this year changed that. No, not even Lamar Jackson's incredible season. But of the four quarterbacks playing this weekend, Mahomes is the only one whose place in Dynasty rankings seems secure.

Ryan Tannehill was just barely in my top 40 at the position last August. While it's clear his remarkable half-season should change that, it's really tough to calculate how much it should change. When the 2020 season starts, Tannehill will be 32 years old and quite possibly on a one-year deal on a run-heavy team. For that reason, he doesn't crack my top 20 quite yet. If the Titans give him guaranteed starter money on a three-year (or longer) deal, I'll have to reconsider his ranking. For now he ranks right behind two other 32-year-olds -- Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford.

I had Aaron Rodgers at No. 5 coming into the year and he definitely doesn't deserve that anymore. He's now 36 years old and a full three years removed from his last dominant Fantasy season. Guys like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are easy to put ahead of Rodgers, but the tier of Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen is where I struggle. All three young quarterbacks have more long-term upside, but I'm not sure any of them are much more likely to be starters in three years than Rodgers. I'd rather have Rodgers than Mayfield and Allen next year, so I've slotted him behind Winston, still inside the top 10.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the league for six years and it still feels like we don't know much about his Fantasy value. He started 16 games for the first time this season and finished outside of the top 12, which isn't a great sign. But he also averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 102, which points to more upside if he just threw more. I didn't consciously move Garoppolo in this update. Daniel Jones moved above him and Mitchell Trubisky fell below him, but Garoppolo remains in that Fantasy purgatory where we think he could be great but probably don't want him as our starter.

