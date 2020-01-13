Play

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill are tough to rank

Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough to rank in Dynasty.

Coming into the 2019 NFL season Patrick Mahomes was my No. 1 quarterback in Dynasty. Nothing that happened this year changed that. No, not even Lamar Jackson's incredible season. But of the four quarterbacks playing this weekend, Mahomes is the only one whose place in Dynasty rankings seems secure.

Ryan Tannehill was just barely in my top 40 at the position last August. While it's clear his remarkable half-season should change that, it's really tough to calculate how much it should change. When the 2020 season starts, Tannehill will be 32 years old and quite possibly on a one-year deal on a run-heavy team. For that reason, he doesn't crack my top 20 quite yet. If the Titans give him guaranteed starter money on a three-year (or longer) deal, I'll have to reconsider his ranking. For now he ranks right behind two other 32-year-olds -- Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford.

I had Aaron Rodgers at No. 5 coming into the year and he definitely doesn't deserve that anymore. He's now 36 years old and a full three years removed from his last dominant Fantasy season. Guys like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are easy to put ahead of Rodgers, but the tier of Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen is where I struggle. All three young quarterbacks have more long-term upside, but I'm not sure any of them are much more likely to be starters in three years than Rodgers. I'd rather have Rodgers than Mayfield and Allen next year, so I've slotted him behind Winston, still inside the top 10.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the league for six years and it still feels like we don't know much about his Fantasy value. He started 16 games for the first time this season and finished outside of the top 12, which isn't a great sign. But he also averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 102, which points to more upside if he just threw more. I didn't consciously move Garoppolo in this update. Daniel Jones moved above him and Mitchell Trubisky fell below him, but Garoppolo remains in that Fantasy purgatory where we think he could be great but probably don't want him as our starter.

Here are the rest of the risers and fallers from the 2019 season:

Here are my complete Dynasty quarterback rankings. Expect another update in February. 

Prev

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

24

2

2

Deshaun Watson

HOU

24

10

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

23

11

4

Russell Wilson

SEA

31

14

5

Dak Prescott

DAL

27

13

6

Kyler Murray

ARI

22

9

7

Jameis Winston

TB

26

5

8

Aaron Rodgers

GB

36

4

9

Baker Mayfield

CLE

25

16

10

Josh Allen

BUF

24

7

11

Carson Wentz

PHI

27

6

12

Cam Newton

CAR

31

8

13

Jared Goff

LAR

25

15

14

Matt Ryan

ATL

35

31

15

Daniel Jones

NYG

23

17

16

Jimmy Garoppolo

SF

28

21

17

Dwayne Haskins

WAS

23

20

18

Sam Darnold

NYJ

23

12

19

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

26

24

20

Kirk Cousins

MIN

32

28

21

Matthew Stafford

DET

32

39

22

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

32

32

23

Drew Lock

DEN

23

23

24

Drew Brees

NO

41

NR

25

Gardner Minshew

JAC

24

18

26

Ben Roethisberger

PIT

38

22

27

Tom Brady

NE

43

19

28

Philip Rivers

LAC

38

NR

29

Jacoby Brissett

IND

28

25

30

Derek Carr

OAK

29

36

31

Ryan Fitzpatrick

MIA

37

26

32

Marcus Mariota

TEN

26

27

33

Andy Dalton

CIN

32

38

34

Teddy Bridgewater

NO

27

33

35

Will Grier

CAR

25

29

36

Josh Rosen

MIA

23

30

37

Nick Foles

JAC

31

34

38

Ryan Finley

CIN

25

35

39

Taysom Hill

NO

30

NR

40

Kyle Allen

CAR

24

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.

