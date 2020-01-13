Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill are tough to rank
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough to rank in Dynasty.
Coming into the 2019 NFL season Patrick Mahomes was my No. 1 quarterback in Dynasty. Nothing that happened this year changed that. No, not even Lamar Jackson's incredible season. But of the four quarterbacks playing this weekend, Mahomes is the only one whose place in Dynasty rankings seems secure.
Ryan Tannehill was just barely in my top 40 at the position last August. While it's clear his remarkable half-season should change that, it's really tough to calculate how much it should change. When the 2020 season starts, Tannehill will be 32 years old and quite possibly on a one-year deal on a run-heavy team. For that reason, he doesn't crack my top 20 quite yet. If the Titans give him guaranteed starter money on a three-year (or longer) deal, I'll have to reconsider his ranking. For now he ranks right behind two other 32-year-olds -- Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford.
I had Aaron Rodgers at No. 5 coming into the year and he definitely doesn't deserve that anymore. He's now 36 years old and a full three years removed from his last dominant Fantasy season. Guys like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are easy to put ahead of Rodgers, but the tier of Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen is where I struggle. All three young quarterbacks have more long-term upside, but I'm not sure any of them are much more likely to be starters in three years than Rodgers. I'd rather have Rodgers than Mayfield and Allen next year, so I've slotted him behind Winston, still inside the top 10.
Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the league for six years and it still feels like we don't know much about his Fantasy value. He started 16 games for the first time this season and finished outside of the top 12, which isn't a great sign. But he also averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 102, which points to more upside if he just threw more. I didn't consciously move Garoppolo in this update. Daniel Jones moved above him and Mitchell Trubisky fell below him, but Garoppolo remains in that Fantasy purgatory where we think he could be great but probably don't want him as our starter.
Here are the rest of the risers and fallers from the 2019 season:
|Player
|August
|January
|Trend
|10
|3
|14
|5
|31
|15
|6
|12
|12
|19
|18
|26
|19
|28
Here are my complete Dynasty quarterback rankings. Expect another update in February.
Prev
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
24
2
2
HOU
24
10
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
23
11
4
Russell Wilson
SEA
31
14
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
27
13
6
ARI
22
9
7
Jameis Winston
TB
26
5
8
Aaron Rodgers
GB
36
4
9
Baker Mayfield
CLE
25
16
10
Josh Allen
BUF
24
7
11
PHI
27
6
12
CAR
31
8
13
LAR
25
15
14
ATL
35
31
15
Daniel Jones
NYG
23
17
16
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
28
21
17
WAS
23
20
18
NYJ
23
12
19
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
26
24
20
Kirk Cousins
MIN
32
28
21
Matthew Stafford
DET
32
39
22
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
32
32
23
DEN
23
23
24
NO
41
NR
25
JAC
24
18
26
Ben Roethisberger
PIT
38
22
27
NE
43
19
28
LAC
38
NR
29
IND
28
25
30
OAK
29
36
31
MIA
37
26
32
TEN
26
27
33
CIN
32
38
34
NO
27
33
35
CAR
25
29
36
MIA
23
30
37
JAC
31
34
38
CIN
25
35
39
NO
30
NR
40
CAR
24
Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.
