I want to let you guys in on a little secret. Big swings in Dynasty rankings are not that much fun for those of us who compile Dynasty rankings and update them regularly. Sure, they're a fact of life, but ultimately they mean that a week ago, or even a month ago, the person who put together the rankings was wrong. In the case of both Kyler Murray and Rico Dowdle, it appears I was very wrong. Let's start with the riser; at least he's not depressing.

In Week 9, Dave Canales gave the backfield to Dowdle even though Chuba Hubbard was available. And what Dowdle did makes it unlikely that will change unless there is another injury. Dowdle produced 141 yards and two touchdowns against a very good Green Bay Packers defense. It was his third game since the start of October with at least 26 PPR Fantasy points. Since Week 5, he is one of three running backs to score at least 100 PPR Fantasy points.

What does this mean? Well, for this year, it means that Dowdle is potentially a league winner. If you have him on your roster and you aren't a contender this year, it means you should see if any of the true contenders will give you a first-round pick for him. I would aim for a 2027 pick because the class looks better on paper and because true contenders are definitely going to have late picks in 2026, but they may fall off next year and give you a more valuable pick. For contenders, the first thing I would try to do is package two second-round picks and see if the team that has Dowdle will bite. If not, I would consider giving up a 2026 first if I really thought he was the piece that could put me over the top. On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today, we debated whether Dowdle was a top 12 running back rest of season, and half of us thought he was. That is where the conversation starts.

In the Dynasty rankings below, he ranks as RB34. Why so low? He's a 27-year-old on a one-year contract. There is no guarantee he will have a role with this much upside in 2026 or 2027. But the odds are growing every week.

This week on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I had Jacob Gibbs on to talk about the trade deadline and which slumping players we should have hope for. Check it out:

One of the slumping players we talked about was Kyler Murray. He was first benched for Jacoby Brissett and then placed on Injured Reserve. We don't really expect him to start another game this year unless Brissett gets hurt. But in Dynasty, his situation is nearly the opposite of Dowdle's. He has $57 million in dead cap money after the conclusion of this season. Also, he's in the prime of his career, and a year ago, nearly everyone had him ranked as a top 12 QB in Dynasty and at least an average QB in the NFL. I would bet on Murray starting somewhere in Week 1 of the 2026 season, even if it is not in Arizona.

While Murray did fall to QB25 in the rankings below, I would still call him a hold. That is easier because he is on IR, and many leagues have a place you can stash those guys. If you don't have those spots, I am still holding in all Superflex leagues and all but the most shallow of one-QB leagues. There are not enough starting QBs in the NFL for 32 teams to pass on Murray if they get the chance. And as of November, there aren't enough good prospects in the 2026 class to fix the problem. If you wanted to try to buy in Superflex leagues, I would not offer more than a Round 2 pick.

