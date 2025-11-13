There is not much worse as a Dynasty Fantasy Football contender than having one of your young core players suffer a significant injury in the second half of the season. Contenders with Garrett Wilson on their roster know exactly what I am talking about. Wilson was the number seven wide receiver in Fantasy through the first six weeks of the season. He hasn't scored a Fantasy point since, appearing in just one game, and isn't expected to be a contributor until the Fantasy playoffs, at least.

The thing that complicates this is that he is 25 years old and still a valuable piece in Dynasty. He is currently my WR22, and that is factoring in almost no production the rest of this year. Since rebuilders don't care about 2025 points, he is even more valuable than that. This is the kind of player who could land you an immediate contributor, but also the type of talent you could regret trading for the next five years. Wilson could have a new quarterback in 2026, and he undoubtedly has top-12 upside.

This week was a one-man mailbag on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, where I answered your Dynasty questions about Wilson and much more. To have your question answered in the next mailbag, send an email to fftdynasty@paramount.com.

I face this dilemma in our 14-team Dynasty league, and the choice I have made is to try to sell. I've made a couple of offers, trying to turn Wilson into a star WR by adding picks. If that doesn't work, I'll be trying to see if I can just turn him into a WR2 and a future pick. It is hard to talk about specific players to target because the guys you should be targeting are the good wide receivers in your league who are on the rosters of non-contenders.

As a general rule, I would be looking for someone you believe can be a top 18 wide receiver for the rest of this season. I would exclude someone like Davante Adams, because I don't want to trade a stud wide receiver entering his prime for one who is 32 years old. The easiest way to find targets would be to check out the trade charts over at SportsLine and compare values.

One final note, this is not just an article for contenders with Garrett Wilson. Any Dynasty manager who is not contending should at least be doing a price check on Wilson. There is a very good chance his value goes up before your Fantasy team plays a meaningful game again.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

