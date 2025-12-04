Week 13 saw a couple of very important pieces return to Fantasy Football lineups. Bucky Irving returned to Tampa Bay, saw 19 touches in his return, and posted a top 15 finish at running back. Terry McLaurin only played 46.2% of the snaps in his return to the Commanders, but no one is complaining, because he earned a 31.1% target share and finished the week as WR8. The takeaway for contenders should be obvious: You're starting these guys in Week 14 and the playoffs. The long-term forecast is at least a little bit murkier.

Irving is still just 23 years old, so his future should be bright. There is always a little bit of concern about Day 3 running backs on rookie deals, but Tampa Bay once again showed that when Irving is healthy they want him touching the ball as much as possible. He now has at least 17 touches in his last nine regular season games and at least 16 touches in 12 of his last 13. In my updated rankings below he is holding steady at RB13 and I would say he is more likely to be in the top 12 than outside it when my 2026 Dynasty rankings come out in January. If I had one nitpick it would be that both Sean Tucker and Rashaad White are averaging more yards per carry than Irving this year. But so long as Tampa Bay doesn't care, Dynasty managers shouldn't either.

This week, I had Matthew Rupert from Couch Scouts on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We talked about the 2026 rookie class, and just how valuable those 2026 rookie picks are. Check it out:

McLaurin is an entirely different story. While he is signed to a long-term deal, he is also 30 years old. That age is not as big a concern for a wide receiver as it is for a running back. McLaurin could still be very good for a couple more years, but it's not nothing either. My general rule for receivers at this stage of their career is that if they show you a drop off, believe them. McLaurin has only played five games, but his yards per reception and yards per target are close enough to his career marks that I am not yet concerned about a 2026 decline. But he's only played five games due to injuries. That makes his last five games fairly important for his 2026 outlook.

As of now, I have McLaurin ranked at WR45 in Dynasty, one spot ahead of teammate Deebo Samuel. He is clearly much more valuable than that to contenders, but due to his age, he has very little value to a rebuilder. If McLaurin finishes 2025 like he played in Week 13, he will be inside the top 40 at the position, potentially the top 36, when the 2026 update hits. If McLaurin struggles down the stretch or gets hurt again, I cannot promise he will be in my top 50 after the 2026 NFL Draft.

