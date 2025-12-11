In a little less than a month, I will put out my first set of 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings. A month after that, I will breakdown the state of each position heading into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. One position that will require a lot of thinking is the quarterback position. Part of that is because of the uncertainty of the future for Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and other veterans. A bigger issue is how uncertain I still feel about the 2025 rookie class. This last month of the season could go a ways in clarifying that.

Cam Ward, the number one pick, has been mostly awful for Fantasy Football in entirely awful circumstances. He showed some life in the middle of the season, but he has now averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt in his last four games. If he doesn't show something more in this final month, it will be hard to keep him in the top 20.

Jaxson Dart has been by far the best rookie QB, but he has also averaged 194 passing yards per game as a starter. Dart produced some insane numbers with his legs, but in his first game back from his concussion, he had a season-low four rush attempts. If Dart's last month looks anything like his first, he is probably a top 12 Dynasty QB in January. If the Giants are more hesitant to call designed runs for him and he isn't more productive as a passer, he may not crack the top 15.

This week, we had a one-man mailbag on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We talked about the 2026 rookie class and just how valuable those 2026 rookie picks are. Check it out:

A month ago, this article may have stopped with Dart. But Tyler Shough and Shedeur Sanders have done just enough lately to wonder if they could get a chance to start Week 1 of 2026. Both have more work to do to earn that opportunity, and winning a game or two to harm their draft position wouldn't hurt. Sanders, in particular, has an excellent opportunity to build on last week's 364-yard, 3 TD performance that led the Browns to name him their starter the rest of the season.

Both Sanders and Shough will be ranked in January, with the risk that their team adds a QB this offseason. But they could skyrocket in May if they are the QB1 on the roster. Both could be good buys, particularly for rebuilders, but any offer has to factor in the risk that they are a career backup.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: