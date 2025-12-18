In the majority of Fantasy Football leagues, over half of the league is done playing after Week 15. In redraft, that thought leads to only sadness. In Dynasty, it just means more Dynasty minds looking to the future. As I begin the process of working on my 2026 Dynasty rankings, which will be released on January 1st, I thought it might be helpful to look at some future risers and fallers in these rankings and in the trade charts.

The first obvious risers will be the injured players. This is why we suggest rebuilders targeting young injured players in trades. I anticipate Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Travis Hunter, Garrett Wilson, and Sam Laporta all ranking higher in January than they do right now. Guys like Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Daniel Jones may have to wait a few months as we get clarity on their 2026 status. There is a good chance Rashee Rice's rise is tied to Mahomes' health and the Chiefs offseason.

Non-injury risers are harder to predict, but don't be surprised if Trevor Lawrence, Breece Hall, Omarion Hampton, and Michael Pittman get a boost. Luther Burden will be a fascinating case to watch this offseason. I could see a playoff performance for him that sends his value skyrocketing once his ankle injury is healed.

This week, we had Brian Simpson from QB List on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We talked about the best of the best at each position, including Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja'Marr Chase, and Brock Bowers. Check it out:

As for the fallers, we'll start with any running back over 28, any receiver over 30, and any free agents that aren't certain to land a starting role. That last category is the toughest to forecast, but Rico Dowdle is the first name that comes to mind. And it's possible that Travis Kelce completely disappears from the Dynasty radar if he decides to ride off into the sunset.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: