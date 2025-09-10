One week of NFL football is not the time to make any grand declarations. We all remember Isaiah Likely in Week 1 last year and he is far from the exception to the rule. Weird things happen every single week in the NFL, it's just that in Week 1 it is our only data point so it feels much more meaningful. Occasionally it is, often it is not. So I am generally pretty slow to react to Week 1. The exception is with rookies, particularly rookies who were not Round 1 picks who get off to fast starts. They could flame out, but if their cost is so low that the upside of chasing them makes it worth it. There were no better examples in Week 1 than Harold Fannin Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

I want to start with Fannin because, well, I have been enamored with him since I started my rookie research earlier this year. How could you not be? As a 20-year-old at Bowling Green, he led FBS with 117 catches and 1,555 receiving yards. I want to be clear, he didn't lead tight ends with those numbers; he led all of FBS. Lest you think this was just about the quality of competition, he had 19 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in two games against Penn State and Texas A&M. There is a reason Jacob Gibbs and I were gushing about Fannin back in April on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty:

After Fannin fell to Round 3 and was drafted by the Browns the thought was that Fannin would sit behind David Njoku for a year and then take over. Still, I had him ranked 10 spots above consensus as a top 15 tight end. As optimistic as I was, nowhere in my wildest dreams did I expect nine targets and a rush attempt in Week 1. Clearly, the Browns love Fannin as much as I do. As you'll see below, he is now TE7 in my rankings. And I am still holding back just a little bit. If Week 2 looks remotely like Week 1 did, Fannin will be a top five Dynasty tight end for me.

I was a little bit slower coming around on Croskey-Merritt. He was a seventh-round rookie and both Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler stood in his way. Of course, Robinson was dealt in the offseason which opened up a Week 1 path for the man who likes to be called Bill. And he took full advantage of the opportunity rushing for 82 yards on 10 rushes. I am still pretty skeptical of the weekly upside as long as Austin Ekeler stays healthy, but the longterm outlook for Croskey-Merritt seemingly gets better by the week.

