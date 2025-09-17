Injuries are the worst part of football, and we have a bunch of them at quarterback this week. Justin Fields has already been ruled out with a concussion, meaning Tyrod Taylor will start for the New York Jets. J.J. McCarthy has an ankle injury and will miss two to four weeks, so Carson Wentz is a starting quarterback in the NFL again. Jayden Daniels has a knee sprain, and we're still uncertain whether he or Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders. These injuries are all viewed as fairly short-term, so they don't have a huge impact on the top 40 in Dynasty rankings. Joe Burrow's turf toe is a different story.

Burrow is on injured reserve and will have surgery on his toe. Estimates have him missing three months, which puts the entire season in doubt. It is very likely he will be 29 before he plays in the NFL again, and this will make three times in six seasons that he has played 10 games or fewer. With all that in mind, the question becomes, just how far do you lower him from his QB4 ranking week?

I had Adam Pfeifer on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk Burrow replacements and where he should rank now. Check it out:

The answer is different whether you are contending or rebuilding, obviously. For a rebuilder, this could be a great chance to take a swing at an elite Fantasy QB at a discount. If you are a contender, you at least have to consider dealing Burrow. The first part of his slide is easy; he definitely moves behind Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. After that comes Caleb Williams, rising Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Drake Maye. I put him behind all four at QB10. May and Williams are both five years younger than him and ascending, while Herbert and Love are both win-now QBs who are still a bit younger than Burrow. I think it is possible that a year from now, Burrow passes all four QBs, or at least three of them, but during the season, you just can't ignore 2025 production.

The other side of this equation is what to do with Jake Browning. He was a top-12 QB in 2023 when he filled in for Burrow, and there is reason to believe he could repeat that performance after he scored 21 points in relief of Burrow in Week 3. If you are in a Superflex league, he is a must-start QB, and I saw him go for 24% of FAB budget on Wednesday morning in my one-QB 14-team Dynasty league. He is up to QB31 in my rankings below, but at 29 years old himself, and Burrow coming back next year, he won't likely climb much higher.

As for Burrow's weapons, Ja'Marr Chase remains WR1 this week. He was very good with Browning in 2023. Tee Higgins fell five spots to WR22, but that has more to do with how closely the WR2s are valued in Dynasty and the ascension of Rome Odunze and Zay Flowers. Both of those young wide receivers could crack the top 12 if they keep up their hot starts.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

