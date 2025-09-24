In Week 2, Russell Wilson was much better than anyone expected, throwing for 450 yards against the Cowboys. In Week 3, he was much worse than anyone expected and got himself benched for Jaxson Dart. Things change fast, even in Dynasty Fantasy Football.

Coming into this week, I had Dart ranked as QB26, with the idea that he would definitely start some games in 2025, but not this many. Getting the starting nod this early moves him up to QB20, at least in one-QB rankings, and that ranking feels far from settled. In the next six weeks, he'll face the Chargers, Saints, Eagles (twice), Broncos, and 49ers. Welcome to the NFL, kid. If he does well in even half of those games, he'll move up to at least QB16, quite likely ahead of fellow rookie Cam Ward. But there is some risk as well.

The Giants are already 0-3. There are very few games the rest of the year, if any, that they will be favored in. In other words, unless Dart leads them to some surprise victories, they may very well be in a position to draft Fernando Mendoza, Garrett Nussmeier, or John Mateer. Those are the three QBs Mike Renner has in the top 10 of his most recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft. I am not saying that is likely to happen, but it is more likely to happen to Dart, who was drafted 25th overall, than to Ward, who was drafted 1st overall. The upside of early success combined with the potential long-term risk makes Dart's ranking at QB20 more like a holding place than a flag plant.

This week on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I had a one-man mailbag answering your Dynasty questions about Brian Thomas Jr., Joe Burrow, Quentin Johnston, and more. But before I got to the questions, I re-ranked the top 12 rookies in Dynasty. Check it out:

The biggest riser at the running back position is Trey Benson. With James Conner's injury, I expect Benson to be the starting running back for the Cardinals for the rest of 2025 and beyond. I wrote more about him in this week's running back preview. Benson just turned 23 years old, and this Cardinals offense has been very friendly to running backs, so don't be surprised if he continues to rise.

At wide receiver, Tre Tucker made the biggest leap. While the summer buzz was all about D'Onte Thornton, and everyone is anxiously waiting to see more of Jack Bech, it is Tucker who has 20 targets over the first three weeks and currently leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He may be on the waiver wire in more shallow Dynasty leagues, and he is a must-add if he is. He is also a start for me in Week 4 in leagues where you can start three wide receivers.

The biggest riser at tight end continues to be Juwan Johnson. This was a big whiff by me this offseason. But Johnson now has eight targets in three straight games, and even though he's already 29 years old, he has cracked the top 12 in my tight end Dynasty rankings. He has passed veterans Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce in recent weeks and has Kyle Pitts and T.J. Hockenson in his crosshairs. The profile through three weeks looks like Johnson will be a top-six tight end this year.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

