The 2025 rookie class has made a huge impact on Fantasy Football almost immediately. After four weeks, four of the top 24 running backs are rookies, as is the number eight wide receiver (Emeka Egbuka) and the number four tight end (Tyler Warren). One of those rookie running backs who has already popped is Quinshon Judkins, who plays on the most rookie-dominated offense in football, the Cleveland Browns.

Rookies have scored four of the Browns six touchdowns this year. Rookies have accounted for 84.9% of the teams' rushing yards and 48.9% of the teams' receptions. Starting in Week 5, the team will also have a rookie starting at quarterback with Dillon Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco. Gabriel is up to QB30 in the ranking below, though we don't expect much from him in Week 5 against Brian Flores and the Vikings defense.

What we will be watching closely is what Gabriel's target distribution looks like and whether the 1-3 Browns start to lean on their rookies even more in the passing game. Harold Fannin Jr. still leads the team in targets, but he hasn't had an impactful Fantasy day since Week 1. Isaiah Bond has seen his role grow in recent weeks and should be a starter now that Cedic Tillman is out for at least a month. Jamari Thrash and Dylan Sampson could see more work if Gabriel's low air yards per attempt in college shows up in his NFL play. The Browns and Vikings have a 35.5 over/under for their game in London on Sunday, and redraft managers may be trying to avoid players on both teams, but Dynasty managers should be paying close attention this week and moving forward.

I had Matt Donnelly on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week to discuss our favorite Dynasty buys. Check it out:

One other rookie to watch closely this week is Woody Marks. Marks broke out in Week 4 with 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. That alone was enough to move him up to RB45 in the Dynasty running back rankings below. What we want to see this week is whether that was a one-week blip or whether he is taking over the backfield. He never topped 200 carries in college, but he was a prolific pass catcher. If Houston makes a concerted effort to get him involved in both the pass game and the run game in Week 5, Marks will continue his rapid rise in the rankings.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: