I write about this a lot, but in Dynasty Fantasy Football, teams that are not true contenders should not have aging stars on their roster. I understand this gets complicated in a game as unpredictable as ours. And it is very uncomfortable when your aging contender goes south early in the season. But if you are sitting at 1-4 or worse with Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara on it, this is your sign that it is time to take what you can get.

Both Henry and Kamara are suffering from similar problems. They have seen both their workload and their efficiency decrease at the same time. That is about as bad as it gets for a running back on the wrong side of 30. Kamara is losing touches at an alarming rate to Kendre Miller, and Miller has been more productive with those touches. The return of Taysom Hill only further complicates the math problem in New Orleans. Henry is losing touches to the passing game, because Baltimore is so beat up on both sides of the ball that they are not currently a competitive team. As such, Henry is down to RB29 in the most recent Dynasty rankings, while Kamara has fallen to RB35.

Henry is still ranked higher because there is more hope for him. Lamar Jackson could be back soon, and the defense could get healthier at the end of the season. Henry's upcoming schedule, after the bye, is also favorable. For Kamara, it is really hard to see how this could get better. He's an old running back on a bad offense, and it looks like he has lost a step.

I had Matt Waldman on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week to check in on the 2025 rookie class. We talked Quinshon Judkins, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, TreVeyon Henderson, and more. Check it out:

Obviously, the best time to trade both of these players was earlier in the season. What can you hope to get now? I would ask for two second-round picks. I would settle for a second and a rookie running back who hasn't gotten a chance to show whether he is good or not. Also, I said this applies to Dynasty teams that are 1-4 or worse, but unless you have some guys coming back from injury very soon, it probably applies to 2-3 teams as well. I would understand if you would rather just ride it out with them, thinking a pair of seconds aren't going to help you in the future. I don't agree, but I understand. Ask the James Conner, Aaron Jones, or Joe Mixon manager if they wish they had a shot at Cam Skattebo, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, or even Bhayshul Tuten right now. I think you know what they would say.

Some other veterans I would be looking to sell now if my contention plans have gone awry are David Montgomery, Tony Pollard, Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle. I didn't include A.J. Brown on the list; I hope I don't regret that.

