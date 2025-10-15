It has been a difficult year at wide receiver in Fantasy Football. We are hoping it is about to get easier with CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, and Mike Evans expected to make their returns in Week 7. This could shift the landscape in many leagues, and for at least two of these players, there may be an opportunity to make a deal as they make their return. Here is my Dynasty outlook for each before we get to the weekly rankings update.

Lamb is the most valuable of the trio, clocking in at WR6 in the rankings below. He had been a top-three Dynasty wide receiver for most of the last three years, and I wouldn't really fault anyone for putting him there right now. Truth be told, Lamb is about as close in value to WR2 as he is to WR8 in my trade chart. His age isn't a concern yet; he doesn't turn 27 until next April, but he is older than any other receiver in my top seven. Expect a top-five wide receiver rest of the season, with multiple top-five seasons on the horizon.

Rice comes in next, at WR20 in my rankings. I want to acknowledge from the start that I am lower than the consensus at that ranking. Many people will point to the 12-game sample from the end of Rice's rookie year through the start of last year as proof of what he will be, a Fantasy WR1. I am slightly more skeptical, particularly this year. The Chiefs receiver room is as deep as it's ever been, and Patrick Mahomes doesn't need to hyper-focus on Rice like he did before. That being said, if he does, I will be quick to move Rice up closer to where everyone else has him. But if you agree with me, this is an excellent chance to sell high, before he disappoints anyone in his first game back.

This week on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I answered your questions about Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Dart, and more. Check it out:

Evans is perhaps the easiest to diagnose. If you have Evans on your roster and your team is no longer contending like you expected, he is one of the most important sells in Dynasty. The difficult part is knowing whether to deal him on excitement that he's back or wait for one big game and try to get a higher return. If I could get two second-round picks, I would make the move now. He's 32 years old, coming off a hamstring injury, and Emeka Egubka and Chris Godwin are both likely coming back this year. If he struggles in his first game back, you may struggle to get even one second-round pick.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: