One of the best feelings in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues is when you nail a rookie pick in late Round 2 or later, and they give you production in their rookie season. Honestly, it can make you feel like a genius. Dynasty managers who drafted Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Harold Fannin Jr., Tez Johnson, or Oronde Gadsden certainly know what I am talking about. The flipside is that you are almost immediately confronted with the question: Should I sell now and take my profit or ride this out?

Don't feel like such a genius now, do you?

This is both an agonizing and very important question. If you had sold James Robinson or maybe even Chase Brown, you would probably feel great about it. I sold Tank Dell in one league and felt like an idiot for about a month. Imagine if you had sold Puka Nacua! Those four names are just a sampling of the surprise rookie performances over the past few years. And I think they highlight the truth that, as a rule, you are better off taking the profit, but it is not without risks.

If I am selling a surprising rookie, it is most likely because I am contending and I want someone to help me push for a title. Or because I am rebuilding, and I don't want to hold on to a running back through a rebuild year. Both of these could apply to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. As efficient as he has been as a runner, he has still only played more than half of the offensive snaps once, and he still doesn't have a game with more than two targets. He's not a league winner this year, and as a 24-year-old rookie, he isn't exactly rebuild material. As my updated trade chart suggests, I think a contender would be wise to see if they could turn him into a D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, or Derrick Henry today. As a rebuilder, I would be seeing if the Luther Burden drafter might be interested in Bill, particularly if they are in contention.

Johnson and Gadsden are a little more complicated. Their breakouts are more recent, they are younger, and they play positions with longer career arcs. As a rebuilder, I am more likely to hold them. As a contender, I would at least check in with the teams at the bottom of the standings to see if they want to get younger. Guys like Davante Adams, George Kittle, and Courtland Sutton are wasting away on a bad team's roster, but they could be the difference between a semifinal loss and a championship win for you.

None of this is to suggest that any of these rookies, or other surprising breakouts, are must-sells. But you may want to at least see if you can turn them into something that fits your timeline better.

