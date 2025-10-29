In Dynasty Fantasy Football, it is not common for the old guys to get the love. We love rookies, and even rookies will get penalized if they are too old coming out of college. We get terrified of 28-year-old running backs and pass catchers over 30. A prime example of this madness is Derrick Henry. I traded him five years ago for a first and a second-round pick when I was entering a rebuild. Two years later, I traded back for him when the rebuild was complete, and he led me to championship games and one ring. He's still going strong, and the only thing that looks dumber than my trade of him five years ago is the trade I made getting him back.

While this is all kind of funny, it is also an opportunity to profit for contenders. That is particularly true at the quarterback position this year. Matthew Stafford is currently QB6 on the season in Fantasy points per game. Aaron Rodgers is QB13. Joe Flacco is QB7 since he joined the Bengals. All three are over 40 years old, and none of them are ranked inside the top 20 Dynasty quarterbacks. That means they are cheap additions that can legitimately help your contending Dynasty Superflex team.

This week on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I had Theo Gremminger from Fantasy Points on to talk about this historically great rookie tight end class. Check it out:

I just recently traded a Round 2 rookie pick for Rodgers in a Dynasty Superflex league, but I couldn't pull the same deal off for Stafford. It might take two seconds to get him, and he might be worth it. His 7.7 yards per attempt is his best mark since 2021, and his 7.0% touchdown rate is the best mark of his career. Having Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will do that for you. Flacco is more difficult because he's currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and there is still some risk Joe Burrow could come back for the Fantasy playoffs. You might be able to take advantage of those question marks to obtain him for a third or two-thirds.

Some non-quarterbacks I am looking to buy down the stretch if I am contending are Derrick Henry, Rico Dowdle, Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, and George Kittle. I wouldn't give a first for any of those guys, but I would give up a couple of seconds for most of them. Dowdle should be a little cheaper because of his usage the past two weeks, but Dave Canales' recent comments suggest that could change any week.

As always, you can get my weekly updated Dynasty Trade Charts over on SportsLine. There you'll find trade values for both Superflex and One-QB trades to help you dominate your Dynasty league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: