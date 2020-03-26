Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Free Agency winners and losers at running back

Things couldn't have gone a lot better for Kenyan Drake's Dynasty value over the past few weeks. The Cardinals shipped David Johnson out for DeAndre Hopkins, which removed some of Drake's competition and made the offense better. Drake himself was given the transition tag, which isn't as good as a long-term deal, but it's not bad either.

Yeah, I think everyone would agree Drake was a free agency winner. Darrell Henderson, too. And few will argue with Phillip Lindsay being a loser after Melvin Gordon signed with the Broncos. I'll list all of those more obvious winners and losers below, as well as my updated Dynasty rankings. But there are a couple of backs whose teams didn't do much of anything at running back, and I want to address them first.

The Chargers let Melvin Gordon walk and haven't yet replaced him. That leaves Austin Ekeler sharing the backfield with Justin Jackson, and it may be time to start asking what the difference is between Ekeler and Alvin Kamara. Sure, Kamara is on a better offense, but Ekeler has actually been about 10% better on a per touch basis and at this point I'm not sure there's any reason to believe he's in line for significantly fewer touches than Kamara in 2020.

The last hurdle remaining for Ekeler is the NFL Draft. If the Chargers don't use one of their first two picks on a running back, Ekeler will move solidly inside my top-10 running backs. I'm not quite as sold on Jackson because he could be beat out by a mid-round pick, but it's also not hard to see Jackson inside the top 30 by July.

The Buccaneers made one of the biggest splashes of free agency with Tom Brady, but their running back room didn't change much at all. That could be a huge boost for Ronald Jones. who after a disappointing rookie year topped 1,000 total yards and scored six times in 2019 but was also benched for pass protection issues and saw his work yo-yo with Peyton Barber. Not beating out Barber is a damning sign on it's own.

If Tampa Bay gets through he draft without a significant addition at running back, I'll have no choice but to move Jones into the top 20. For now, he's just outside. Here are the big winners and losers from free agency:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: