Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Free Agency winners and losers at wide receiver
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.
At the beginning of free agency it sure didn't look like the wide receiver landscape was going to change much. Robby Anderson was the best receiver available, and there wasn't much to get excited about after him. Then the entire landscape shifted with he trades of DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs.
Below you'll see where I moved Diggs, John Brown and Christian Kirk. And if you scroll to the bottom of the Dynasty rankings, you'll find Cole Beasley and Larry Fitzgerald as well. You won't find Hopkins in the winners and losers because he didn't move in these rankings. He's still No. 5, although he's now closer to JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore than he is to Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hill. However, there is reason to be more concerned than his ranking suggests.
Hopkins will turn 28 before the season starts, which certainly isn't old. But it is old enough that if you look at a five-year window in Dynasty you should project some decline. What you have to hope is that decline didn't start in 2019. Hopkins' 7.8 yards per target last year was the second-worst mark of his career. His 11.2 yards per reception was significantly lower than his career mark, and even his touchdown rate was down from past years.
If his efficiency doesn't rebound that could be a real problem in Arizona, where Kliff Kingsbury runs a spread offense that will heavily involve Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake at the very least. The one thing that could prevent an efficiency rebound is how comfortable Hopkins gets with Kyler Murray and the system. It seems likely we'll have an abbreviated offseason in 2020, which could negatively impact players trading teams as well as rookies.
Speaking of rookies, we'll have them in our next update to these rankings. And you should expect to see a bunch of them crash the party. For now, here are the biggest winners and losers in from free agency:
|Player
|February
|March
|Trend
|19
|16
|35
|32
|38
|34
|65
|47
|30
|20
|32
|38
|45
|54
|52
|59
Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver rankings:
