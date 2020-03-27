Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Jonnu Smith and Hayden Hurst lead a crowd of tight end winners

There may not have been any position that's changed more over the past month than tight end. By my count, 16 teams have had either a significant addition or subtraction at the position. That's half the league, at a minimum, whose tight end production is going to look noticeably different than it did in 2019.

Some of these (Jimmy Graham, Jason Witten, Delanie Walker, among others) may not make a big Fantasy impact on their new teams, but their absence has sparked hope for the young players behind them. For some like Jace Sternberger in Green Bay, we're flying blind because he literally didn't catch a pass in the 2019 regular season. It's all projection. For others, like Jonnu Smith and Blake Jarwin, we have a limited sample to go on. You can get in trouble projecting efficiency in a secondary role onto a starting role, but it at least gives us something to go on.

The one guy who could possibly survive a major dip in efficiency is Hayden Hurst. That's because the situation in Atlanta looks like one that doesn't require great efficiency. Dirk Koetter's offenses have directed at least 120 targets to the position each of the past three seasons. Last year, Austin Hooper's 16-game pace was for 119 targets. In two seasons, Hurst has caught 69% of his targets, averaged 8.3 yards per target, and owns a 4.8% touchdown rate. If he gets even 100 targets at that efficiency he's a frontline starter in Fantasy. But he only has to be 80% of that to be a top-12 option.

That type of upside vaulted Hurst (and Smith) into my top-12 Dynasty tight ends. Here are the rest of my most consequential tight end winners and losers over the past month:

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: