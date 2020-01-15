Play

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Plenty of youth and upside at tight end position

Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill it.

Heading in to 2020 it's not hard to find eight tight ends you feel good about. Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz should remain elite. Mark Andrews, Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry, Evan Engram and Darren Waller have all proven enough to be considered solid starters with upside well beyond that. You could maybe even throw Jared Cook into the mix if we were just talking about 2020. But after that it's all about upside. 

The next tier of upside tight ends includes Dallas Goedert, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee. O.J. Howard and Mike Gesicki aren't far behind, and neither is the 2020 tight end class. Higbee and Goedert were the most productive of this group in 2019, but both are projected to share tight end targets more in 2020 than Hockenson or Fant. As things stand right now, Fant could be the second best target moving forward for Drew Lock

As Howard showed us last year, talent plus opportunity doesn't always turn into production. But he's still younger than Higbee and basically the same age as Goedert. He also figures to once again be on one of the most pass-happy offenses in football. I wouldn't want to go into 2020 with Howard as my starting tight end, but I would like to try to buy low on him this offseason. 

Here are the biggest Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season at tight end:

Here are my complete Dynasty tight end rankings. Expect another update in February.

Prev

Rank

Player

Team

Age

2

1

George Kittle

SF

26

1

2

Travis Kelce

KC

30

4

3

Hunter Henry

LAC

25

11

4

Mark Andrews

BAL

25

3

5

Zach Ertz

PHI

29

9

6

Austin Hooper

ATL

25

6

7

Evan Engram

NYG

26

23

8

Darren Waller

OAK

27

12

9

Dallas Goedert

PHI

25

8

10

Noah Fant

DEN

22

7

11

T.J. Hockenson

DET

23

NR

12

Tyler Higbee

LAR

27

5

13

O.J. Howard

TB

25

29

14

Mike Gesicki

MIA

24

18

15

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

22

22

16

Ian Thomas

CAR

24

17

17

Jared Cook

NO

33

28

18

Dawson Knox

BUF

23

35

19

Jonnu Smith

TEN

25

10

20

David Njoku

CLE

24

13

21

Eric Ebron

IND

27

24

22

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

30

14

23

Chris Herndon IV

NYJ

24

19

24

Jace Sternberger

GB

24

33

25

Gerald Everett

LAR

26

20

26

Trey Burton

CHI

28

21

27

Will Dissly

SEA

24

NR

28

Jacob Hollister

SEA

26

NR

29

Kaden Smith

NYG

23

25

30

Hayden Hurst

BAL

27

27

31

Jack Doyle

IND

30

34

32

Josh Oliver

JAC

23

36

33

Kahale Warring

HOU

23

37

34

Foster Moreau

OAK

23

26

35

Delanie Walker

TEN

36

16

36

Vance McDonald

PIT

30

30

37

Tyler Eifert

CIN

30

31

38

Jimmy Graham

GB

33

32

39

Greg Olsen

CAR

35

40

40

Adam Shaheen

CHI

25

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.

