Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Plenty of youth and upside at tight end position
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill it.
Heading in to 2020 it's not hard to find eight tight ends you feel good about. Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz should remain elite. Mark Andrews, Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry, Evan Engram and Darren Waller have all proven enough to be considered solid starters with upside well beyond that. You could maybe even throw Jared Cook into the mix if we were just talking about 2020. But after that it's all about upside.
The next tier of upside tight ends includes Dallas Goedert, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee. O.J. Howard and Mike Gesicki aren't far behind, and neither is the 2020 tight end class. Higbee and Goedert were the most productive of this group in 2019, but both are projected to share tight end targets more in 2020 than Hockenson or Fant. As things stand right now, Fant could be the second best target moving forward for Drew Lock.
As Howard showed us last year, talent plus opportunity doesn't always turn into production. But he's still younger than Higbee and basically the same age as Goedert. He also figures to once again be on one of the most pass-happy offenses in football. I wouldn't want to go into 2020 with Howard as my starting tight end, but I would like to try to buy low on him this offseason.
Here are the biggest Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season at tight end:
|Player
|PREV
|RANK
|Trend
|11
|4
|27
|8
|NR
|12
|29
|14
|5
|13
|10
|20
|13
|21
|16
|36
Here are my complete Dynasty tight end rankings. Expect another update in February.
Prev
Rank
Player
Team
Age
2
1
George Kittle
SF
26
1
2
Travis Kelce
KC
30
4
3
Hunter Henry
LAC
25
11
4
Mark Andrews
BAL
25
3
5
Zach Ertz
PHI
29
9
6
Austin Hooper
ATL
25
6
7
Evan Engram
NYG
26
23
8
Darren Waller
OAK
27
12
9
Dallas Goedert
PHI
25
8
10
Noah Fant
DEN
22
7
11
T.J. Hockenson
DET
23
NR
12
Tyler Higbee
LAR
27
5
13
O.J. Howard
TB
25
29
14
Mike Gesicki
MIA
24
18
15
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
22
22
16
CAR
24
17
17
Jared Cook
NO
33
28
18
BUF
23
35
19
TEN
25
10
20
CLE
24
13
21
IND
27
24
22
MIN
30
14
23
NYJ
24
19
24
GB
24
33
25
LAR
26
20
26
CHI
28
21
27
SEA
24
NR
28
SEA
26
NR
29
NYG
23
25
30
BAL
27
27
31
IND
30
34
32
JAC
23
36
33
HOU
23
37
34
OAK
23
26
35
TEN
36
16
36
PIT
30
30
37
CIN
30
31
38
GB
33
32
39
CAR
35
40
40
CHI
25
Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.
