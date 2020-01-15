Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Plenty of youth and upside at tight end position

Heading in to 2020 it's not hard to find eight tight ends you feel good about. Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz should remain elite. Mark Andrews, Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry, Evan Engram and Darren Waller have all proven enough to be considered solid starters with upside well beyond that. You could maybe even throw Jared Cook into the mix if we were just talking about 2020. But after that it's all about upside.

The next tier of upside tight ends includes Dallas Goedert, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee. O.J. Howard and Mike Gesicki aren't far behind, and neither is the 2020 tight end class. Higbee and Goedert were the most productive of this group in 2019, but both are projected to share tight end targets more in 2020 than Hockenson or Fant. As things stand right now, Fant could be the second best target moving forward for Drew Lock.

As Howard showed us last year, talent plus opportunity doesn't always turn into production. But he's still younger than Higbee and basically the same age as Goedert. He also figures to once again be on one of the most pass-happy offenses in football. I wouldn't want to go into 2020 with Howard as my starting tight end, but I would like to try to buy low on him this offseason.

Here are the biggest Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season at tight end:

Here are my complete Dynasty tight end rankings. Expect another update in February.

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.