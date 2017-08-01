Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: With health on their side, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen rising
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty rankings.
There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said.
I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty wide receiver rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr.
|Player
|May Rank
|August Rank
|Trend
|Sammy Watkins
|#11
|#8
|Keenan Allen
|#13
|#11
|Mike Williams
|#23
|#36
|Tyrell Williams
|#46
|#33
|Jordan Matthews
|#34
|#52
|Kevin White
|#51
|#55
|Dynasty WR Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|2
|Mike Evans
|TB
|3
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|4
|Antonio Brown
|PIT
|5
|A.J. Green
|CIN
|6
|Amari Cooper
|OAK
|7
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|8
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|9
|Sammy Watkins
|BUF
|10
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|12
|Allen Robinson
|JAC
|13
|Dez Bryant
|DAL
|14
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|15
|Brandin Cooks
|NE
|16
|Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|17
|Jarvis Landry
|MIA
|18
|Doug Baldwin
|SEA
|19
|Davante Adams
|GB
|20
|Demaryius Thomas
|DEN
|21
|Jordy Nelson
|GB
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|23
|Terrelle Pryor
|WAS
|24
|Golden Tate
|DET
|25
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|26
|Jamison Crowder
|WAS
|27
|Michael Crabtree
|OAK
|28
|Willie Snead
|NO
|29
|Martavis Bryant
|PIT
|30
|Corey Coleman
|CLE
|31
|John Ross
|CIN
|32
|John Brown
|ARI
|33
|Tyrell Williams
|LAC
|34
|Kelvin Benjamin
|CAR
|35
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|36
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|37
|Cameron Meredith
|CHI
|38
|Donte Moncrief
|IND
|39
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|40
|Josh Reynolds
|LAR
|41
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|42
|Emmanuel Sanders
|DEN
|43
|Zay Jones
|BUF
|44
|ArDarius Stewart
|NYJ
|45
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|46
|Breshad Perriman
|BAL
|47
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|48
|Pierre Garcon
|SF
|49
|DeSean Jackson
|TB
|50
|Josh Doctson
|WAS
|51
|Jordan Matthews
|PHI
|52
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|53
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|54
|Quincy Enunwa
|NYJ
|55
|Kevin White
|CHI
|56
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|57
|Mike Wallace
|BAL
|58
|Larry Fitzgerald
|ARI
|59
|Jeremy Maclin
|BAL
|60
|Eric Decker
|TEN
|61
|Kenny Britt
|CLE
|62
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|63
|Taylor Gabriel
|ATL
|64
|Brandon Marshall
|NYG
|65
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|66
|J.J. Nelson
|ARI
|67
|Marvin Jones
|DET
|68
|Carlos Henderson
|DEN
|69
|Rishard Matthews
|TEN
|70
|Marqise Lee
|JAC
|71
|Laquon Treadwell
|MIN
|72
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|73
|Kenny Stills
|MIA
|74
|Malcolm Mitchell
|NE
|75
|Robert Woods
|LAR
