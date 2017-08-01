Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: With health on their side, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen rising

A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty rankings.

There aren't a lot of changes in dynasty value between May and August, but it's not a completely static time either. While some things do happen, oftentimes we're left to react (or not react) to things that are said. 

I don't like overreacting to coachspeak, but you don't want to miss the writing on the wall either. Here's one more update to dynasty wide receiver rankings before the start of the season, highlighting a few risers and fallers. The next formal update will come around the trade deadline, but if you have any questions on dynasty value you can always ask @heathcummingssr

Dynasty WR Risers and Fallers
Player May Rank August Rank Trend
Sammy Watkins #11 #8
Keenan Allen #13 #11
Mike Williams #23 #36
Tyrell Williams #46 #33
Jordan Matthews #34 #52
Kevin White #51 #55
Dynasty WR Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG
2 Mike Evans TB
3 Julio Jones ATL
4 Antonio Brown PIT
5 A.J. Green CIN
6 Amari Cooper OAK
7 Michael Thomas NO
8 T.Y. Hilton IND
9 Sammy Watkins BUF
10 DeAndre Hopkins HOU
11 Keenan Allen LAC
12 Allen Robinson JAC
13 Dez Bryant DAL
14 Corey Davis TEN
15 Brandin Cooks NE
16 Alshon Jeffery PHI
17 Jarvis Landry MIA
18 Doug Baldwin SEA
19 Davante Adams GB
20 Demaryius Thomas DEN
21 Jordy Nelson GB
22 Stefon Diggs MIN
23 Terrelle Pryor WAS
24 Golden Tate DET
25 Tyreek Hill KC
26 Jamison Crowder WAS
27 Michael Crabtree OAK
28 Willie Snead NO
29 Martavis Bryant PIT
30 Corey Coleman CLE
31 John Ross CIN
32 John Brown ARI
33 Tyrell Williams LAC
34 Kelvin Benjamin CAR
35 DeVante Parker MIA
36 Mike Williams LAC
37 Cameron Meredith CHI
38 Donte Moncrief IND
39 Sterling Shepard NYG
40 Josh Reynolds LAR
41 Randall Cobb GB
42 Emmanuel Sanders DEN
43 Zay Jones BUF
44 ArDarius Stewart NYJ
45 Curtis Samuel CAR
46 Breshad Perriman BAL
47 Julian Edelman NE
48 Pierre Garcon SF
49 DeSean Jackson TB
50 Josh Doctson WAS
51 Jordan Matthews PHI
52 Tyler Lockett SEA
53 Chris Godwin TB
54 Quincy Enunwa NYJ
55 Kevin White CHI
56 Cooper Kupp LAR
57 Mike Wallace BAL
58 Larry Fitzgerald ARI
59 Jeremy Maclin BAL
60 Eric Decker TEN
61 Kenny Britt CLE
62 Adam Thielen MIN
63 Taylor Gabriel ATL
64 Brandon Marshall NYG
65 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
66 J.J. Nelson ARI
67 Marvin Jones DET
68 Carlos Henderson DEN
69 Rishard Matthews TEN
70 Marqise Lee JAC
71 Laquon Treadwell MIN
72 Will Fuller HOU
73 Kenny Stills MIA
74 Malcolm Mitchell NE
75 Robert Woods LAR
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

