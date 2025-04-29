We are so back! With landing spots secured, all that is left to do is speculate for months on end. Before we know it, August preseason action will be upon us! Let's go! If you want my complete analysis of the rookie class, re-ranking Dynasty players by position and how the overall player pool has changed -- Fantasy Football risers and fallers -- sign up for the Fantasy Football Today newsletter.
Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex and Tight End Premium aka TE+)
These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain an extra half point per reception.
If you see me use TE+, I'm referring to a league where tight ends gain an extra 0.5 points per reception.
If you see me use TE++, I'm referring to a league where tight ends gain an extra 1.0 points per reception.
If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!
1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers
3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars
4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
5 -- Colston Loveland, Bears
6 -- Cam Ward, Titans
7 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots
8 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos
9 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns
10 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers
11 -- Luther Burden, Bears
12 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants
13 -- Tyler Warren, Colts
14 -- Matthew Golden, Packers
15 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs
16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks
17 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants
18 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags
19 -- Tre Harris, Chargers
20 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams
21 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
22 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans
23 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots
24 -- Mason Taylor, Jets
25 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks
26 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans
27 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys
28 -- Jack Bech, Raiders
29 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions
30 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns
31 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans
32 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns
33 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams
34 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans
35 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers
36 -- Tyler Shough, Saints
37 -- Jordan James, Texans
38 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks
39 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals
40 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers
41 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs
42 -- Savion Williams, Packers
43 -- DJ Giddens, Colts
44 -- Devin Neal, Saints
45 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs
46 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers
47 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos
48 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders
49 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears
50 -- Woody Marks, Texans
51 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers
53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars
54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans
55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers
56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks
57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs
58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks
59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins
60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys
TE+ Notes:
Loveland over Ward feels notable. Both are premium position players in this format, and Ward carries the higher draft capital. I ranked Loveland ahead of him, though, because I believe his game translates in a more Fantasy-friendly way. Ward doesn't offer the rushing upside to become a top-five Fantasy QB without complete outlier outcomes as a passer. Loveland has a clear track to providing elite TE upside. We've already seen Ben Johnson create an elite Fantasy TE season with rookie Sam LaPorta. If you haven't seen this clip, enjoy the exuberance with which Johnson addresses Loveland after selecting him with his first NFL Draft pick as a head coach!
For more of Jacob's TE and Superflex notes, sign up for the Fantasy Football Today newsletter here.
Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex and TE++)
These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain an extra full point per reception. If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!
1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers
3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars
4 -- Colston Loveland, Bears
5 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
6 -- Cam Ward, Titans
7 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots
8 -- Tyler Warren, Colts
9 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos
10 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns
11 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers
12 -- Luther Burden, Bears
13 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants
14 -- Matthew Golden, Packers
15 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs
16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks
17 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams
18 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
19 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants
20 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags
21 -- Tre Harris, Chargers
22 -- Mason Taylor, Jets
23 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks
24 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans
25 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots
26 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans
27 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans
28 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys
29 -- Jack Bech, Raiders
30 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions
31 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns
32 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns
33 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams
34 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers
35 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans
36 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers
37 -- Tyler Shough, Saints
38 -- Jordan James, Texans
39 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks
40 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals
41 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs
42 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers
43 -- Savion Williams, Packers
44 -- DJ Giddens, Colts
45 -- Devin Neal, Saints
46 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs
47 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos
48 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders
49 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears
50 -- Woody Marks, Texans
51 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers
53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars
54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans
55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers
56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks
57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs
58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks
59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins
60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys
Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex, no TE+)
These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain no additional points per reception. If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!
Even without an obvious path to playing time, Milroe is someone who I want to invest in heavily during draft season. Vibes are off the charts in Seattle!
1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers
3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars
4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
5 -- Cam Ward, Titans
6 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots
7 -- Colston Loveland, Bears
8 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos
9 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns
10 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers
11 -- Luther Burden, Bears
12 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants
13 -- Matthew Golden, Packers
14 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs
15 -- Tyler Warren, Colts
16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks
17 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants
18 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags
19 -- Tre Harris, Chargers
20 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans
21 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots
22 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams
23 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans
24 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys
25 -- Jack Bech, Raiders
26 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
27 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions
28 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns
29 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks
30 -- Mason Taylor, Jets
31 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns
32 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams
33 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans
34 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans
35 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers
36 -- Tyler Shough, Saints
37 -- Jordan James, Texans
38 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks
39 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals
40 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs
41 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers
42 -- Savion Williams, Packers
43 -- DJ Giddens, Colts
44 -- Devin Neal, Saints
45 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs
46 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos
47 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders
48 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears
49 -- Woody Marks, Texans
50 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
51 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers
52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers
53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars
54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans
55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers
56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks
57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs
58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks
59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins
60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys
Dynasty Rookie Rankings (1QB)
These are for non Superflex formats. If you cannot start more than one QB, this rankings set is for you. This is a rankings set assuming the most-commonly used format for season-long leagues:
QB
RB
RB
WR
WR
TE
FLEX
Full PPR, no tight end premium. Keep it simple.
1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers
3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars
4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
5 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots
6 -- Colston Loveland, Bears
7 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos
8 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns
9 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers
10 -- Luther Burden, Bears
11 -- Matthew Golden, Packers
12 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs
13 -- Tyler Warren, Colts
14 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants
15 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags
16 -- Tre Harris, Chargers
17 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans
18 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots
19 -- Cam Ward, Titans
20 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams
21 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans
22 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys
23 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks
24 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants
25 -- Jack Bech, Raiders
26 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
27 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions
28 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks
29 -- Mason Taylor, Jets
30 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns
31 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams
32 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans
33 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans
34 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers
35 -- Jordan James, Texans
36 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks
37 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals
38 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs
39 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers
40 -- Savion Williams, Packers
41 -- DJ Giddens, Colts
42 -- Devin Neal, Saints
43 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs
44 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos
45 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders
46 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns
47 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears
48 -- Woody Marks, Texans
49 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
50 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers
51 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers
52 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars
53 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans
54 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers
55 -- Ricky White, Seahawks
56 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs
57 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks
58 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins
59 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys
60 -- Tyler Shough, Saints
If you want to watch film on the rookie RB class, check this thread out!