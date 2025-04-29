We are so back! With landing spots secured, all that is left to do is speculate for months on end. Before we know it, August preseason action will be upon us! Let's go! If you want my complete analysis of the rookie class, re-ranking Dynasty players by position and how the overall player pool has changed -- Fantasy Football risers and fallers -- sign up for the Fantasy Football Today newsletter.

Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex and Tight End Premium aka TE+)

These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain an extra half point per reception.

If you see me use TE+, I'm referring to a league where tight ends gain an extra 0.5 points per reception.

If you see me use TE++, I'm referring to a league where tight ends gain an extra 1.0 points per reception.

If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!

1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers

3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars

4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

5 -- Colston Loveland, Bears

6 -- Cam Ward, Titans

7 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

8 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos

9 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns

10 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers

11 -- Luther Burden, Bears

12 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants

13 -- Tyler Warren, Colts

14 -- Matthew Golden, Packers

15 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs

16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks

17 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants

18 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags

19 -- Tre Harris, Chargers

20 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams

21 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

22 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans

23 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots

24 -- Mason Taylor, Jets

25 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks

26 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans

27 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

28 -- Jack Bech, Raiders

29 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

30 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns

31 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans

32 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns

33 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams

34 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans

35 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers

36 -- Tyler Shough, Saints

37 -- Jordan James, Texans

38 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks

39 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals

40 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

41 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs

42 -- Savion Williams, Packers

43 -- DJ Giddens, Colts

44 -- Devin Neal, Saints

45 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs

46 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers

47 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos

48 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders

49 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears

50 -- Woody Marks, Texans

51 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers

53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars

54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans

55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers

56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks

57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs

58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks

59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins

60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys

TE+ Notes:

Loveland over Ward feels notable. Both are premium position players in this format, and Ward carries the higher draft capital. I ranked Loveland ahead of him, though, because I believe his game translates in a more Fantasy-friendly way. Ward doesn't offer the rushing upside to become a top-five Fantasy QB without complete outlier outcomes as a passer. Loveland has a clear track to providing elite TE upside. We've already seen Ben Johnson create an elite Fantasy TE season with rookie Sam LaPorta. If you haven't seen this clip, enjoy the exuberance with which Johnson addresses Loveland after selecting him with his first NFL Draft pick as a head coach!

For more of Jacob's TE and Superflex notes, sign up for the Fantasy Football Today newsletter here.

Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex and TE++)

These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain an extra full point per reception. If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 23: Mason Taylor #86 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 23, 2024 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers

3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars

4 -- Colston Loveland, Bears

5 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

6 -- Cam Ward, Titans

7 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

8 -- Tyler Warren, Colts

9 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos

10 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns

11 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers

12 -- Luther Burden, Bears

13 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants

14 -- Matthew Golden, Packers

15 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs

16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks

17 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams

18 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

19 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants

20 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags

21 -- Tre Harris, Chargers

22 -- Mason Taylor, Jets

23 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks

24 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans

25 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots

26 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans

27 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans

28 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

29 -- Jack Bech, Raiders

30 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

31 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns

32 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns

33 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams

34 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

35 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans

36 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers

37 -- Tyler Shough, Saints

38 -- Jordan James, Texans

39 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks

40 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals

41 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs

42 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers

43 -- Savion Williams, Packers

44 -- DJ Giddens, Colts

45 -- Devin Neal, Saints

46 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs

47 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos

48 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders

49 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears

50 -- Woody Marks, Texans

51 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers

53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars

54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans

55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers

56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks

57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs

58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks

59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins

60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys

Dynasty Rookie Rankings (SuperFlex, no TE+)

These are for leagues that allow up to two quarterbacks in a starting lineup and in which tight ends gain no additional points per reception. If that's not your league format, keep scrolling!

Even without an obvious path to playing time, Milroe is someone who I want to invest in heavily during draft season. Vibes are off the charts in Seattle!

1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers

3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars

4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

5 -- Cam Ward, Titans

6 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

7 -- Colston Loveland, Bears

8 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos

9 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns

10 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers

11 -- Luther Burden, Bears

12 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants

13 -- Matthew Golden, Packers

14 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs

15 -- Tyler Warren, Colts

16 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks

17 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants

18 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags

19 -- Tre Harris, Chargers

20 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans

21 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots

22 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams

23 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans

24 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

25 -- Jack Bech, Raiders

26 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

27 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

28 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns

29 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks

30 -- Mason Taylor, Jets

31 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns

32 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams

33 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans

34 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans

35 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers

36 -- Tyler Shough, Saints

37 -- Jordan James, Texans

38 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks

39 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals

40 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs

41 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

42 -- Savion Williams, Packers

43 -- DJ Giddens, Colts

44 -- Devin Neal, Saints

45 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs

46 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos

47 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders

48 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears

49 -- Woody Marks, Texans

50 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

51 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers

52 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers

53 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars

54 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans

55 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers

56 -- Ricky White, Seahawks

57 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs

58 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks

59 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins

60 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys

Dynasty Rookie Rankings (1QB)

These are for non Superflex formats. If you cannot start more than one QB, this rankings set is for you. This is a rankings set assuming the most-commonly used format for season-long leagues:

QB

RB

RB

WR

WR

TE

FLEX

Full PPR, no tight end premium. Keep it simple.

1 -- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

2 -- Omarion Hampton, Chargers

3 -- Travis Hunter, Jaguars

4 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

5 -- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

6 -- Colston Loveland, Bears

7 -- RJ Harvey, Broncos

8 -- Quinshon Judkins, Browns

9 -- Kaleb Johnson, Steelers

10 -- Luther Burden, Bears

11 -- Matthew Golden, Packers

12 -- Emeka Egbuka, Bucs

13 -- Tyler Warren, Colts

14 -- Cam Skattebo, Giants

15 -- Bhayshul Tuten, Jags

16 -- Tre Harris, Chargers

17 -- Jayden Higgins, Texans

18 -- Kyle Williams, Patriots

19 -- Cam Ward, Titans

20 -- Terrance Ferguson, Rams

21 -- Jaylin Noel, Texans

22 -- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

23 -- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks

24 -- Jaxson Dart, Giants

25 -- Jack Bech, Raiders

26 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

27 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

28 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks

29 -- Mason Taylor, Jets

30 -- Dylan Sampson, Browns

31 -- Jarquez Hunter, Rams

32 -- Gunnar Helm, Titans

33 -- Elic Ayomanor, Titans

34 -- Trevor Etienne, Panthers

35 -- Jordan James, Texans

36 -- Tory Horton, Seahawks

37 -- Tahj Brooks, Bengals

38 -- Jalen Royals, Chiefs

39 -- Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

40 -- Savion Williams, Packers

41 -- DJ Giddens, Colts

42 -- Devin Neal, Saints

43 -- Brashard Smith, Chiefs

44 -- Pat Bryant, Broncos

45 -- Dont'e Thornton, Raiders

46 -- Shedeur Sanders, Browns

47 -- Kyle Monangai, Bears

48 -- Woody Marks, Texans

49 -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

50 -- Mitchell Evans, Panthers

51 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers

52 -- LeQuint Allen, Jaguars

53 -- Xavier Restrepo, Titans

54 -- Raheim Sanders, Chargers

55 -- Ricky White, Seahawks

56 -- Elijhah Badger, Chiefs

57 -- Damien Martinez, Seahawks

58 -- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins

59 -- Phil Mafah, Cowboys

60 -- Tyler Shough, Saints

If you want to watch film on the rookie RB class, check this thread out!