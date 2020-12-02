When I last updated these rankings in October, I suggested selling high on James Robinson and Myles Gaskin. Over the past six weeks that's turned out great if you listened on the latter and terrible for anyone who traded the former.

Robinson is the No. 4 running back in PPR leagues and is on pace to become just the sixth rookie running back in the past 20 years with 1,600 total yards, 40 catches and 10 touchdowns. He doesn't turn 23 until next August, so why in the world would anyone consider trading him?

He's also an undrafted rookie on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that will have a new general manager and (likely) head coach in 2021. It's a team stockpiled with draft picks, and there's a significant risk they use one on a running back. That new regime will have nothing invested in Robinson and no contract tying them to him.

But doesn't Robinson's performance count for something? It certainly does. He's been awesome and the new regime may feel like running back is the one position where they are set. But it's instructive to look back at that list of rookie running backs because Steve Slaton was on it. Yes, Steve Slaton had 1,659 total yards and 10 touchdowns in 2008. He never had a 1,000-yard season again. His circumstances were different than Robinson, and I have more confidence in Robinson's talent. But Slaton had the least draft capital of the group, and he was a late third-round pick.

An undrafted rookie has never been as good as Robinson, at least not in the way he's been good. So we're in a bit of unchartered territory. Am I trying to trade Robinson? Maybe. He's No. 13 in my updated rankings. In recent Twitter polls, 53% of my followers rated Robinson as a top-12 Dynasty back while a quarter of them said they'd take Robinson over D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. As you can see below, I would make those deals.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: