Watch Now: BREAKING: Damien Williams Will Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season ( 10:45 )

When news dropped that Damien Williams was opting out of the 2020 season, most of the debate about Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 2020 re-draft value ended. Sure, there are some who will have him as top-five pick while others (like me) might believe he's a better option at the end of the first round. But we'll all agree he's a top-15 pick in just about any re-draft format. DeAndre Washington, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams aren't likely to keep the first-round pick off the field. Where the debate will heat up now is just how high Edwards-Helaire should be ranked in Dynasty.

Before this news, I had the rookie at No. 10 in my Dynasty running back rankings, right behind Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, and Miles Sanders. Chubb and Jacobs in particular were better running back prospects and look more likely to approach 300 carries in a given season. They've both demonstrated clear top-five potential, even without a big role in the passing game. We expect Edwards-Helaire to be much more involved in the passing game, and he's playing with Patrick Mahomes and for Andy Reid. It wasn't hard for me to move him ahead of the dour backs ahead of him. What gets difficult is moving him into the top five.

How high does Edwards-Helaire rank now? The Fantasy Football Today crew broke it down in a breaking-news podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

The case for Edwards-Helaire is that he's two years younger than any back currently in the top five and more than three years younger than Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook. If he earns a feature role Week 1 and plays to his potential, he'll be ranked as high as No. 2 in Dynasty by midseason. Some will rank him there now.

The case against is that Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook have all already demonstrated 320-Fantasy point potential. No, potential is the wrong word. They've justified 320-point expectations. There are still unknowns with Edwards-Helaire. Does Andy Reid view him as a 300-touch back? Do the Chiefs bring in any veterans in the next month? Does the situation elevate Edwards-Helaire to the elite status most didn't expect from him pre-draft? It's worth remembering, we still haven't seen him take an NFL snap.

With that many questions, I can't get Edwards-Helaire any higher than sixth. I understand why some can, and the kid could definitely earn it in the next couple of months.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings:

So what Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.