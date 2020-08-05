Watch Now: Running Back ADP: Good Values ( 0:55 )

More than any other format, Dynasty requires you to look to the future and make predictions with varying degrees of certainty. At no position is that more difficult than running back. Running back is volatile for a variety of reasons -- injuries, offensive lines, RBBCs and, of course, age. But now also, contracts are more important than ever.

All of those factors come into play for three running backs facing very important years in 2020. Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones all have the pedigree to make you believe they could be valuable Fantasy assets for the next three to four years, but they could also be out of consideration as starting running backs in the NFL by November.

For Guice, the equation is pretty simple: He just has to stay healthy. The 23-year-old has played just five games in hits first two seasons in the NFL. Washington brought in a lot of competition, including third-round pick Antonio Gibson, so it's clear the team is preparing in case Guice gets hurt again. Guice's talent is undeniable, and this could be an underrated offense in 2020. Fantasy managers will be quick to react to a hot start from Guice, so let's just hope he can stay on the field.

Jones just turned 23 (he's actually younger than third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn) and is quite obviously the most explosive back on a Tampa Bay offense that could be among the league's best. But the Buccaneers' selection of Vaughn (and recent signing of LeSean McCoy) do not inspire confidence. If Jones were to receive even 55% of Tampa Bay's running back touches in 2019, we's expect a top 20 season, but he has to hold off McCoy and Vaughn to have a shot at that number.

Finally we get to Fournette, who has had more NFL success than Guice and Jones combined. But he's also on the last year of his contract, and Jacksonville was reportedly trying to deal him this offseason. While the Jaguars did add Chris Thompson, there really shouldn't be a question of Fournette seeing 275 touches this season. The question is whether he does enough with those touches on a bad team to earn a second contract as a starting running back.

These are the types of risky running backs you can make a very convincing case to buy low on in Dynasty, but just make sure it's low enough that you don't feel hoodwinked if they're backups by 2021.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: