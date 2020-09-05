Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today: Injuries, News and Notes ( 13:58 )

It's not uncommon for Dynasty diamonds to appear in the preseason rough. It's just that with no preseason games, there was some fear that Dynasty managers may not get a chance to see them. The release of Leonard Fournette by Jacksonville, brought a couple to forefront; Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson.

Ozigbo and Robinson may have been behind Ryquell Armstead coming into the training camp, but Armstead has been ill for most of camp and is now on the Covid list for the second time. That means one of these unknowns will man the early downs role with Chris Thompson handling passing downs.

Ozigbo was an undrafted free agent in last year's class out of Nebraska. He was a mediocre prospect who only had 50 total yards last year but he did rush for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Nebraska. Ozigbo also caught 23 passes in his final season in Lincoln, so the skillset exists at least.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent in the 2020 class, was a small school back out of Illinois State. But he tested better than Ozigbo and put up an impressive 1,917 rushing yards in his final year in college. His receiving production in college was similar to Ozigbo's, but he's earned a bit more buzz in camp.

Neither of these backs are likely to turn into studs in 2020. This is a bad team and Thompson's pass catching role will limit their upside. But that doesn't mean you should ignore them. Someone has to start at running back for Jacksonville, and this wouldn't be the first time an undrafted free agent turned into a must-start running back. Go check your waiver wire and make sure they're rostered, They slot in at Tier 8 in my updated Dynasty Running Back Tiers: