Our first Fantasy Football Dynasty mock draft of 2021 was a 12-team PPR mock without the 2021 rookie class. We'll start including them once the 2021 NFL Draft has concluded. While there was no one from the 2021 class, there were plenty of high draft picks that came from the 2020 class, starting with Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was drafted seventh overall by Jacob Gibbs as the third receiver off the board behind A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. One pick later, I took Davante Adams, who is still my No. 1 Dynasty wide receiver. While I prefer Adams, that debate is more about how far you look ahead in Dynasty. Adams outscored the rookie by eight points per game in 2020, and I project Adams to be about four points better per game in 2021, but that gap should shrink every year.

If you want more on Jefferson's meteoric rise, Jamey Eisenberg spoke to him during Super Bowl week and highlighted the rookie's spectacular year.

After Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor was the next pick from the 2020 class, at No. 12 overall to Dave Richard. That started a stretch in which nine of the next 25 players selected were drafted in 2020. Overall, soon-to-be second-year players accounted for nearly a quarter of the top 100 and were prevalent in the back half of the draft as well.

The quarterbacks may have been the biggest surprises with Jalen Hurts being selected ahead of Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. It would have been hard to convince people a year ago that Burrow would be the third 2020 signal caller drafted in a Dynasty Startup draft of any kind in 2021. But Hurts' rushing ability may give him the most upside and Burrow's injury casts at least a small amount of doubt on his development in Year 2.

A couple things I take from this before we get to the results. First, this class has taken off like a rocket ship and shows no signs of letting us down. Second, the order they were drafted looked a lot different in 2021 than it did in 2020. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, last year's consensus No. 1, was the 10th player drafted from his class in this mock.

Here are the analysts who participated in this mock:

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Jamey Esienberg, CBS Sports

Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports

Jacob Gibbs, Sportsline

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

LaQuan Jones, Real Deal Fantasy HQ

B_Don, Razzball

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

And here are the results: