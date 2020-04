Fantasy Football Dynasty Superflex startup mock draft results: Jonathan Taylor leads 45 rookies drafted

For the first time in 2020 we included rookies in a Dynasty startup mock, and as you might imagine, they were quite popular. Jonathan Taylor was the first off the board in the second round, and it didn't take long before several followed him. This was a Superflex mock, which made the equation even more interesting.

Taylor was the only rookie taken in the first 30 picks, and because of the format, Joe Burrow was next at the end of the third. D'Andre Swift went with the next pick and then Tua Tagovailoa went early in the fourth round. Burrow and Tagovailoa were the ninth and 10th quarterbacks off the board, just ahead of Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield. It's hard to imagine landing spot have much impact on them, but it plays a major factor in where some of the running backs and wide receivers will go.

The only other rookie to be drafted in the first 50 picks was J.K. Dobbins, my fourth round pick. If Dobbins landed in a feature role in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, I could see him going as early as the second round in startups, but if he falls he could easily go a round or two later than this.

We didn't see a rookie receiver taken until Round 5, when CeeDee Lamb went off the board. Jerry Jeudy went almost a full round later in Round 6. While that seems pretty late for the top two receivers in the class it's worth noting that Marquise Brown (Round 10) and N'Keal Harry (Round 11) went much later.

All told there were 45 rookies selected in this 20-round draft. Less than a third of them (14) were taken in the single-digit rounds. Wide receivers dominated, with 21 selections, followed by running back (13) and quarterback (eight). There were only three rookie tight ends drafted, none before Round 16.

The NFL Draft will change the order and maybe even the number of rookies worth drafting in a startup, but this gives you a good idea of how we value them before we know their landing spots.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl/Fantasy Cares

Ben Schragger, CBS Sports

Dwight Peebles, Dynasty League Football

Joseph Nammour, Dynasty League Football

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Ben Gretch, CBS Sports

Nathan Powell, Dynasty League Football

Travis May, Dynasty Command

Gabriel Geering, The Open Bar Pod

John Bosch, Dynasty Wall Street

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

And here are the results: