Watch Now: NFL Training Camp Sound Off ( 2:35 )

It's a funny thing how we've all come to accept that rookie tight ends are a bad bet in Fantasy, but we still hold rookie production against tight ends. In the case of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, we need to do a lot more of the former and none of the latter.

Both Fant and Hockenson were first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, and when you compare Fant's production to past rookie tight ends, you'll see it wasn't that bad at all. His 562 receiving yards were sixth most for a rookie tight end in the past 20 years. While Hockenson wasn't as productive as Fant, he has better pedigree. Only three other tight ends have been selected in the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft since 2000. All of them before Hockenson went on to have at least one monster year of production.

Vernon Davis had two seasons as the No. 1 tight end and four top-10 seasons. Kellen Winsolow finished seventh or better four times in five seasons. Eric Ebron has only had one top-five season so far, but he was a top-12 option on a per-game basis two other times. In other words, Hocksenson's poor rookie year shouldn't scare you at all.

In fact, a slow start for Fant or Hockenson in their second season would be exactly the type of buy-low opportunity I would be looking for. Tight ends with their talent and draft capital don't often miss, so if their Fantasy managers start to get squeamish, it's time to swoop in.

Here are my updated tight end Dynasty rankings: