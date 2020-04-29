Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rankings: No rookies in top 20, but still plenty of upside

There aren't a lot of things the Fantasy community can agree on, but the relative weakness of the 2020 tight end class seems to be one of them. Cole Kmet was the first tight end taken in the draft, but in our recent rookie-only mock he wasn't selected until pick 31. Players taken in the back half of the third round of a rookie draft are not players we are ready to get excited about.

The nice thing is, we already had plenty of young upside at the position. Five of my top 12 will be 25 or younger when the season starts. Nine more out of the next 12 are just as young. You have to make it to the end of that second 12 before you see any rookies, but that says as much about the young talent we already had in the league as it does about them.

I don't know how much we need to talk about Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. They've already shown us elite Fantasy production in the past. It's the young guys we're projecting who are much more interesting.

Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson were the gems of last year's class, and as rookie tight ends often do, they got mixed results. Draft Day brought competition to Fant, but he remains just ahead of Hockenson in the rankings because Hockenson already had all of the target competition he could handle in Detroit. Either of these guys could have a top-five season in the next two years and it wouldn't be surprising.

Jonnu Smith, Dallas Goedert and Mike Gesicki have all shown us flashes in the past, but we haven't yet seen enough to feel comfortable starting them. Goedert is the one I believe in the most, but his path to a true breakout remains blocked by Zach Ertz. Gesicki is extremely athletic and just landed Tua Tagovailoa, but Chan Gailey's history with tight ends is almost as bad as that of Bruce Arians.

Should Ian Thomas, Chris Herndon, Jace Sternberger or O.J. Howard be in the tier above? The first three will have their opportunity to prove they belong in 2020. Howard may have to wait for a trade or an injury to Rob Gronkowski, but I'd suggest Dynasty owners with Howard on their roster try to hold at least until Week 1. Personally, I'll try to hold longer than that.

Speaking of Gronk, he's back in the rankings but he's also impossible to rank. He's a top-10 guy for a win-now roster and nearly useless for a team in a rebuild.

Here are my post-draft tight end Dynasty rankings: