We know not to expect anything from rookie tight ends, but that didn't stop us from being disappointed in what we got from T.J. Hockenson in 2019. That could partially be because he posted 6-131-1 in Week 1 and then scored just one touchdown (and failed to top 60 yards in a game) the rest of the season. No matter how disappointed you were by that rookie year, 2020 should make up for it.

Hockenson is the No. 4 tight end in Fantasy through 14 weeks and his consistency has been remarkable. He has 50 yards or a touchdown in every game but one this season. He's one of a handful of must-start tight ends in 2020, and he has vaulted into the top five. So, of course, the next question is who's next?

Noah Fant looked like he'd already made the leap earlier this year, but injuries, illness and poor quarterback play have derailed him. I still expect he'll be a long-term TE1, and I plan on ranking him as a Fantasy starter in 2021, so I would definitely be making buy-low offers on him.

If you're looking for rookie tight ends, Cole Kmet would be my top choice. The second-round pick has displaced Jimmy Graham and has earned seven targets in back-to-back weeks. We don't yet know how he'll finish 2020 and there's a good chance he'll have a new head coach and quarterback in 2021, so a breakout is far from a certainty. That being said, he's playing significant snaps and earning a solid target share as a 21-year-old tight end. If he sees 20 targets in his final three games, I'll be very bullish on him as a 2021 breakout.

