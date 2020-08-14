Watch Now: Heath's WR Breakouts ( 3:41 )

Trading is one of the most fun parts about Fantasy Football, Dynasty or otherwise. Much like trading baseball cards when we were kids, just the act of trying to pull off a trade is a rush. But that shouldn't keep you from remembering the reason you're making trades; to make your team better. And if you want to make a lot of trades in the future, it should also be to make a good deal for both teams. So as we head into the 2020 season and trades really start to fire back up, I'm offering my eight rules for better Fantasy Football trading. if you don't care about my rules, the updated trade chart is below.

Know where you are in the process. Are you a legitimate contender? Are you rebuilding? This goes beyond trading. In a Dynasty league you should always have a direct answer for these two questions. They determine whether Tom Brady or Drew Brees have any value to you. They determine whether it's time to sell Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins.They determine the value of your future draft picks. If you can't answer, you should probably be rebuilding. Sell a year early. This flows from No. 1. If you aren't dominating your league, I'm looking to move players like Henry and Hopkins who are approaching the point where they'll be dinged for age by a majority of your league. It's probably already too late to do this with Julio Jones. Know what the other team is trying to accomplish. There's nothing more frustrating than receiving a trade offer that makes absolutely no sense for my current roster. With most teams it's fairly obvious where teams fit in the two categories above. If they're in the middle, ask them what they're looking for. I put this chart together to try to be one size fits all, but a manager's 2020 intentions can wildly swing values. It doesn't make much sense to offer Ezekiel Elliott for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a future pick to a team that has no chance of winning this year. Tear down mediocrity, not dynasties. We get emails regularly from people saying "I've won my league two of the past three seasons, how do I know when it's time to rebuild?" This is a personal preference thing obviously, but I will never be accused of being a Jerry Krause. If that means the rebuild is going to take an extra year, fine. Flags fly forever and the format is literally called Dynasty. Go build one and then let it ride. On the flip side, don't be afraid to look your roster in the mirror and call it out for its mediocrity. That's the team you should be rebuilding. Buy the dips on your guys. Most players have ebbs and flows in their Dynasty value. Todd Gurley's early career is a good example. Allen Robinson as well. Take advantage of those dips in value if you believe in the talent. It's much safer to do this early in a player's career than late, but this could absolutely apply to someone line Keenan Allen this year. Buy injuries during rebuilds. Science and medicine continue to improve to the extent that players recover more quickly and more completely than they ever have. When a contender loses a player for the season, I like to see just how low they're selling. Sell hype vs. sell high. This is personal preference, and there certainly are some times when you can accurately predict that a player won't be able to maintain their elite production. But as a rule, I'd rather sell high based on hype than things that are happening on the field. Edwards-Helaire could certainly be an example of this. So could Kyler Murray, Ronald Jones and Diontae Johnson. Don't be a jerk. This could apply in a variety of ways. Aizer trades (terrible offers no one should accept), targeting newbies, ignoring trade offers, excessively complaining about bad trade offers, gloating over "winning" a trade. I've done several of these things in the past and let me tell you, they do not make future discussions easier.

Here is my updated Dynasty Trade Chart: