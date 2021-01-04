As the 2020 season comes to a close, Dynasty Fantasy football managers have the joy of looking forward to the 2021 rookie draft. This is a deep and talented class that we will fully explore over the next four months, but for now it's time to look at how much these picks are worth via trade.

This is a topic that is hotly debated every year. Early rookie draft picks can turn into a Jonathan Taylor or a Justin Jefferson, both of whom rank in my top-12 overall in the trade chart below. But it could also turn into Henry Ruggs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerry Jeudy, all of whom have seen their value fall since they were picked last spring. And don't forget that N'Keal Harry was a top-three rookie pick two years ago.

Busts happen, and that's why I can't rank an early 2021 first as high as the potential it represents. As for the later picks, one of my favorite things is to try to trade those picks for young players who haven't quite hit yet. Jeudy is one of my primary targets this offseason, but I'm also doing a price check on Ruggs, Noah Fant, J.K. Dobbins and Marquise Brown. I believe all of them will have more value at the end of next season than they do right now. That may or may not be the case for your 2021 rookie pick.

You can see the value for 2021 picks in the chart below. As we get closer to the NFL Draft, I'll break it down further.

Here is my updated Dynasty Trade Chart: