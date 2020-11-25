It's never particularly easy putting together the Dynasty Trade Chart, but this time of year is particularly challenging. For up to half of the league, a player's 2020 production is completely useless. For a handful of contenders, 2020 production is more valuable than ever. Those contenders are hyper focused on winning the title, so I don't need to say anything to them. But I do have a word for you rebuilders. Two, actually.

Wake up!

Now is the time to rid your roster of any player whose value is going the wrong direction. Obviously, that means guys like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones. But those obvious guys aren't going to draw much interest. A few stars will, and you should deal them.

Derrick Henry is on pace for another 400-touch season, is entering his late 20s, and plays running back. Everyone is going to highlight him as a breakdown candidate next summer. But on the positive side, he has one of the best playoff schedules for any running back and he has a history of destroying the competition in December. If you're not going to make the playoffs, you should not carry Henry into the offseason.

Travis Kelce is a bit trickier, but he's clearly the best tight end in Fantasy Football and despite his age he's shown no signs of slowing down. He could put a contender over the top, but he'll be 32 years old next season. For me to hold Kelce I would have to honestly believe I had a good shot at winning next year. Otherwise, he's another highly important player to move.

Some others you should deal, if you can, are Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins and Ezekiel Elliott. Don't give these guys away, but they all have more value to a contender right now than they will at any point in the future.

Here is my updated Dynasty Trade Chart: